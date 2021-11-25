It’s Time To Do A Sibling Dance

Do you think the A80 Supra is the protective older child, watching out for its AW11 kid sibling? Or is the MR2 just an absolute brat of a last-born, that the Supra wants nothing to do with, but they had to pose together here for the Christmas card because it’s going to come out on time this year, it’s not gonna end up being a New Years card like last year, we talked about this.