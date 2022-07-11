The Cars - Just What I Needed (Live Aid 1985)

“Real answer: Audible and a good book with a good actor reading it.

“But I would nominate the following group for having great driving songs: The Cars.

“The thing is that you want songs that aren’t too fast to make you drive like an asshat. But not so boring you fall asleep.

“And the Cars nail this. Their songs are not aggressive generally, but the beat is WEIRD. And that weird beat keeps your mind awake trying to figure out what’s coming next. It’s like listening to someone try to skip with a cane.

“For example, this song doesn’t have a beat. It has TWO. There is a beat for some of the instruments and another beat for the singer and other instruments. (For inside pool, it has a 5/4 and 4/4 time signature at the same time and is called polymeter.) Not one of their biggest hits, but is typical of the sort of weird beats they played with while maintaining a more walking pace to their music that doesn’t encourage asshat driving.”