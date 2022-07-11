Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official HD Video)
“I have a lot of classic and alternative rock, 80's new wave, and a few other genres thrown in for texture.
“I guess must have songs would be:
“‘More Than a Feeling’ - Boston
“‘Everlong’ - Foo Fighters
“‘Stripped’ - Depeche Mode
“‘Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
“‘Dear Prudence’ - Beatles
“‘Wish You Were Here’ - Pink Floyd
“‘Not Enough’ - Our Lady Peace
“‘I Will Wait’ - Mumford & Sons
“‘Land of Confusion’ - Genesis
“‘Solsbury Hill’ - Erasure
“‘You Spin Me’ - Dead or Alive
“‘Tarzan Boy’ - Baltimora
“‘The Red’ - Chevelle
“‘The Joker & the Thief’ - Wolfmother
“‘Black Hole Sun’ - Soundgarden
“‘Enjoy the Silence’- Depeche Mode
“‘How Soon Is Now?’ - The Smiths
“And a few others. My playlists are usually 8-12 hours long and there is never a song repeated.”
This is a decent collection to get you under way. Stick a few more Led Zeppelin albums in there as well, and you might have enough tracks to cross a state!
Suggested by: Brian Reed (Facebook)