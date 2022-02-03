For all the Texans who will be chiming in:

Buc-ee’s.

It’s a like a mega-truck stop sexed up the Sheetz/Wawa twins in a Super-Target store. They have pretty decent food (prepared on-site all day) including brisket and bbq sammiches, tacos, and kolaches, plus several steer’s worth of jerkies and literal walls of packaged beaver-branded snacks (Beaver Nuggets are pretty dang tasty in a super-sweet-sugary kid’s cereal kinda way). Add into it they tend to sell locally relevant products (at my nearest one in New Braunfels they sell the ubiquitous “huntin’ “ supplies like bags of deer corn, feeders and the odd deer stand plus river/lake tubing gear for the nearby bodies of water) and all the Texas souvenirs you could ever want, tacky middle-aged white woman decor of a Chip and Joan bent (life-affirming slogans painted on rusty corrugated tin, Christian-adjacent tat, faux rustic everything) and fresh coffee and fountain drinks and more gas pumps than you could ever need.



All in all a pretty darn good travel stop but what really sets them up as a must-stop is their bathrooms are huge and impeccably clean. Always.