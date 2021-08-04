I’d been turned off of road trips for years after a road trip from hell (That I’ll get into another time.) left me and my family snowed in at a random gas station in the country near the Texas/Arkansas border. I started to come around though just recently and decided to stick to in-state road trips here in California.

One of the best road trips I’ve been on is the drive from Southern California to San Fransisco. California is a big state and from where I am to San Fransisco it’s about 450 miles and takes nearly eight hours. But it’s a beautiful drive, especially if you take the coastal route. I could do it again and again.

We asked readers what road trips they’d take again. These were their answers.