Observe: a widebody version of a standard performance car, ripping on a twisty course. This is not, sadly, a vehicle meant for competition in NASCAR but rather a Trans-Am Mustang of the 1990s.

Wonderful as this car looks and sounds, it is a bit of an illusion. This is not a stock chassis race car but a tube chassis one. It looks like a Mustang, but a Mustang it is not.

My dreams of seeing such a car, a highly modified stock chassis car meant for the top end of American motorsports, remains a dream. But still, this one looks just about perfect, particularly running up the driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where European classics reign? And the of that Roush V8 running up in the rev range!

The car runs a 5.9-liter Ford V8, as the driver noted in an interview with Racer, which I would read as a 360 cubic-inches in this context. He claims 750 horsepower and around 1,100 kilos, or about 2,400 pounds. Yeah, looking at the size of the rear tires makes sense now.

These Roush Mustangs were the class of the field, as RM Sotheby’s noted when selling another ‘95 Roush Trans-Am car, and Tommy Kendall won Trans-Am three years in a row with these things.