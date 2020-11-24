Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Image : Ford

To ride this pony 300 miles to the next town, you’re going to have to option the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in the Premium trim with rear-wheel drive and the extended-range battery option. Without those options, the Mach-E will do a little less than 300 miles. To arrive at the Full Monty spec, start with the Premium trim at $48,100 and add the larger, 98.8 kWh battery pack which tacks another $5,000 on top, totaling $53,100 for the chance to squeeze out every mile the EPA says you can get.

Adding all-wheel drive is an additional $2,700, and reduces the estimated EPA range of the Mach-E Premium with the extended-range battery to 270 miles — so you pay more for less range (and go a tad quicker to 60 mph, if it matters!) The standard 75.5 kWh Premium trim battery pack will go an estimated 211 miles with all-wheel drive, or 230 miles without it. Mach-E buyers still qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit, along with local and state incentives.