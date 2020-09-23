Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

Volkswagen ID.4: This Is All Of It

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:volkswagen id.4
volkswagen id.4volkswagenElectric Vehicleselectric cars
93
Save
Illustration for article titled Volkswagen ID.4: This Is All Of It
Photo: VW

We’ve seen the inside and basically all of the outside of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 already, but VW gave us the rest of it today in its global reveal.

Advertisement

Volkswagen said the ID.4 has the personality of the original Beetle and “drives like a GTI.” Some 2,700 pounds of towing capacity, 82 kWh battery, 250 miles of estimated range and 201 horsepower. An all-wheel-drive version will be coming in 2021, VW said. It also said the ID.4 would take 8.5 seconds when going from zero to 62 mph.

More: The headlights will swivel, and all of this will start at $39,995, before tax credits kick in. Volkswagen also says a $35,000 version is coming once its Chattanooga plant starts turning out ID.4s.

Advertisement

Volkswagen was even a little cocky in its announcement.

“If you want to spend six figures on an EV, go ahead,” Scott Keogh, head of VW of America, said in the reveal, a reference to the Porsche Taycans of the world.

G/O Media may get a commission
For the Next 2 Days, Take up to 80% off in Wayfair's Huge Way Day Sale
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set

You can watch the full announcement, which includes a supremely awkward and forced interview with American soccer star Alex Morgan, below:

I don’t think this will have Tesla quaking in its boots but I do like the ID.4 quite a bit, though I’m not sure where it’ll fit in the market, since it’s not quite luxury and $39,995—even with the tax credits—is a lot to spend on a not-quite luxury car. We’ll see! The real electric car battle is just starting to begin.

Advertisement

You can make $100 reservations of the ID.4 right now, with deliveries expected to begin early next year.

undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: VW
undefined
Photo: VW
Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $7,800, Would You Stock Up On This 2012 Volkswagen GLI?

Confessions Of A USAF KC-135 'Flying Gas Station' Boom Operator

The New BMW M4 Looks Heinous But The Carbon Bucket Seats Kick So Much Ass

The New 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Have Leaked And Maybe If You're Pregnant Don't Look Right At Them

DISCUSSION

santa clause

250 miles? As in the same range as the now 5 year old Chevy Bolt? Big fail. They clearly missed a major mark here.