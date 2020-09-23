Volkswagen ID.4: This Is All Of It

Photo : VW

We’ve seen the inside and basically all of the outside of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 already, but VW gave us the rest of it today in its global reveal.



Volkswagen said the ID.4 has the personality of the original Beetle and “drives like a GTI.” Some 2,700 pounds of towing capacity, 82 kWh battery, 250 miles of estimated range and 201 horsepower. An all-wheel-drive version will be coming in 202 1, VW said. It also said the ID.4 would take 8.5 seconds when going from zero to 62 mph.

More: The headlights will swivel, and all of this will start at $39,995, before tax credits kick in. Volkswagen also says a $35,000 version is coming once its Chattanooga plant starts turning out ID.4s.

Volkswagen was even a little cocky in its announcement.

“If you want to spend six figures on an EV, go ahead,” Scott Keogh, head of VW of America, said in the reveal, a reference to the Porsche Taycans of the world.

You can watch the full announcement, which includes a supremely awkward and forced interview with American soccer star Alex Morgan, below:

I don’t think this will have Tesla quaking in its boots but I do like the ID.4 quite a bit, though I’m not sure where it’ll fit in the market, since it’s not quite luxury and $39,995—even with the tax credits—is a lot to spend on a not-quite luxury car. We’ll see! The real electric car battle is just starting to begin.

You can make $100 reservations of the ID.4 right now, with deliveries expected to begin early next year.

Photo : VW

