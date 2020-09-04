The Volkswagen ID.4's Interior Is Happily Uncluttered

There’s probably no good reason the upcoming all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 (the one that will be sold here) doesn’t have a bench seat, and I wish center screens were a little more mobile, but otherwise, I like the minimalism of VW’s design. It is, very happily (to me) not too busy, in new images released today by Volkswagen.
It also fits somewhat with what the car will look like on the outside: it looks very electric, and it certainly looks modern, but it also isn’t going out of its way to impress.
As you can see, there will be two screens, one for the driver that will presumably display a speedometer and readings, and another for both driver and passenger that will presumably have navigation and most other infotainment bell and whistle modern cars have. (VW has not said what just yet.)
And while it’s sad to not see a bench seat, it is nice to see that the center console isn’t linked to the dashboard, which is one-way electric cars can take advantage of space that might otherwise be occupied in an internal combustion-engined car.
Also intriguing is what VW calls ID Light:
The ID.4 will feature ID. Light—a light strip below the windscreen to support drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colors. For example, ID. Light signals to the driver that the vehicle’s drive system is active and that the car has been unlocked or locked. It accentuates information issued by the driver assist and navigation systems and signals braking prompts and incoming phone calls.
Here is the key:
This car won’t be on sale in the U.S. until 2022, so we can only gaze at what VW has to offer for now, but at the right price this could be a good alternative to the Model 3, especially for those who like buttons with their screens.
DISCUSSION
A lot of Tesla owners talk about how they love the simple interior of their cars; no buttons, no knobs, everything is form-functioned. But to me, the interior of Teslas just looks too spartan, bare and boring... almost like the car has no personality whatsoever. For the money they have been charging, I was not willing to live with that.
To see that a company like Volkswagen is able to keep what I consider an acceptable amount of ‘unclutter’ but still have what I also consider a working automobile interior and not a science project is reassuring. That means other companies as well will likely take cues from them for interiors rather than Tesla.
I’m all for Tesla tech regarding EVs, but as carmakers/designers go, they haven’t impressed me with the conservative styling that requires constant attention placed slightly off-to-the-right.