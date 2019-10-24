Here's How Lewis Hamilton Can Clinch The Formula One Driver Championship This Weekend

There are currently four races left in the Formula One race season, with the next up being the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. But that’s not the only thing on the calendar, since having four races left means it’s about time we start discussing clinch scenarios for perpetual drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton.



This weekend may very well be Hamilton’s weekend if things go in his favor.

Wednesday, F1 shared a points breakdown of what it would take for Hamilton to win the title in Mexico—an outcome that was a matter of when, not if, since approximately three months before the first race. (No matter how entertaining this year has been by F1 standards, Hamilton and Mercedes have still expectedly been in their own zip code as far as consistent success goes.)

Advertisement

A championship in Mexico would make Hamilton’s sixth title three races early, with the U.S. Grand Prix, Brazilian Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still left to contest afterward. Here are the points scenarios Hamilton would need to finish it this early, via F1:

Image : Formula One

Given that Mercedes has already won the constructors’ championship for the year, if Hamilton wins the driver title this weekend, the next three grands prix—including the U.S. one, which is right after the race in Mexico—will just be a trip to the amusement park for Hamilton and the No. 44 car.

So, yeah, Lewis, if you do win the title in Mexico and would like to sub the car out at Circuit of The Americas with no points consequences, I know someone who’s driven a car before. The name starts with “A” and ends with “lanis,” or something like that, and I hear she’ll be at the track that weekend anyway.

Advertisement

You know, if you need anybody to step in. Just if.