Photo: AP

With the first hometown win for Ferrari since Alonso in 2010 and hot off a big success at Spa, Charles Leclerc has brought home his second win in a row (and second win ever) today at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

It wasn’t the lap-after-lap climb back to first-place that marked Leclerc’s first win last week in Belgium, but the Monegasque 21-year-old still put up a monster effort to keep the both Mercedes cars in his rear view mirror for the entire race.

There were two moments of drama for Leclerc and his rivals from Mercedes, though, as Lewis Hamilton came close to taking the lead in laps 33 and 34. The drama returned later on in lap 42 when Hamilton found himself missing a chicane, putting his teammate Valterri Bottas into second. Bottas, with fresher tires than Hamilton, was nonetheless unable to keep up.

Photo: AP

With two wins in a row, Leclerc is staking a claim to his seat in a Ferrari Formula One car and giving the Tifosi the hometown wins they expect from their top drivers. Despite Vettel sitting deep in 13th place today, it seems that Ferrari drivers still have reason to cheer.



Still, Both Hamilton and Bottas remain at the top of the drivers standings, with Max Verstappen (whose race today was a disappointment with an 8th place finish) standing between the Ferrari drivers and their rivals at Mercedes. Hamilton, despite not making it past Bottas or Leclerc, nonetheless had the fastest lap today, so it’s hard to see how competition between Ferrari and Mercedes could get any hotter. As we go into Singapore and the final third of the season, we should keep an eye on the rivalry between red and silver. It’s not likely to die down soon if this pace keeps up.