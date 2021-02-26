Here's Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years

Image : Chevy

The next two to four years are going to see a slew of EVs from almost every automaker come to market. From startups like Bollinger to established players like Cadillac, the number of these models is expected to swell. Automakers are counting on the number of choices to drive sales. So if you’re wondering what’s coming, here are some of the EVs expected to arrive in the next two years.

We just collected all the current EVs on sale at the moment and you should check them out here:

And a note on our specs: None of these cars are out yet, but we published all of the specs released already by manufacturers and clarified where we sourced any as-yet-unconfirmed figures.