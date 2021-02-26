Here's Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years

lhodge
26
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Chevy

The next two to four years are going to see a slew of EVs from almost every automaker come to market. From startups like Bollinger to established players like Cadillac, the number of these models is expected to swell. Automakers are counting on the number of choices to drive sales. So if you’re wondering what’s coming, here are some of the EVs expected to arrive in the next two years.

We just collected all the current EVs on sale at the moment and you should check them out here:

And a note on our specs: None of these cars are out yet, but we published all of the specs released already by manufacturers and clarified where we sourced any as-yet-unconfirmed figures.

Audi Q4 e-tron/Sportback

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Audi Media

Expected MSRP: $45,000 - $55,000 per Car and Driver

Expected Range: 280 miles

As with most of these new models, the Q4 e-tron was previewed by concepts that gave close approximations of whats coming. Compact and weirdly only seating four, it’ll go up against models like the Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge. It’s supposed to have a 82 kWh battery, and a 300 horsepower electric motor. It arrives later this year.

Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Audi Media

Expected MSRP: $100,945 - $140,945 per Car and Driver

Expected Range: 238 miles

Think of the Audi e-tron GT models as the Porsche Taycan’s sexier cousin. Arriving this summer, the e-tron GTs will be more about performance than efficiency. The standard GT gets 522 HP while the RS GT gets 637 HP.

BMW i4

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: BMW Media

Expected MSRP: Around $50,000, per Car and Driver

Expcted Range: 372 miles

Billed as BMW’s answer to the Model 3, the i4 was previewed as a concept. Details on the model remain sparse, but one confirmed detail is that it will have 530 HP and an 80 kWh battery. It’s expected later this year.

Bollinger B1/B2

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Bollinger Motors

Expected MSRP: $125,000

Expected Range: 200 miles

Probably the most utilitarian EVs that will come to market, the B1 and B2 are essentially rugged variants of each other. Pictured is the B1, an EV SUV in the same vein as the Wrangler and Hummer. We crawled through one!

The B2 is more or less the same. It just has a pickup bed. Specs for both models are similar 600 HP electric motors powering them. Both models arrive later this year.

Cadillac LYRIQ

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Cadillac

Expected MSRP: Below $60,000 per MotorTrend

Expected Range: 300+ miles

The LYRIQ is part of GM’s EV onslaught that’s worth billions of dollars. It’s been paraded around as of late almost as a poster child of those plans. Gunning for Tesla (like everyone else), it’s supposed to start at less than $60,000. There haven’t been many details released. We do know it’ll use GM’s new Ultium batteries spec’d to 100 kWh and that getting dealers onboard has been a time. It comes to market in early 2022.

Faraday Future FF91

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Faraday Future

Expected MSRP: $120,000, per The Detroit Bureau

Expected Range: 378 miles

The FF91 first debuted way back at CES in 2017. Since then the car and the company itself have been building to its production, most of that time spent plagued with very public troubles. The FF91 should release in 2022 though. Dual electric motors give it 1,050 hp with a 130 kWh battery pack.

Fisker Ocean

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Fisker

Expected MSRP: $37,499

Expected Range: 250 - 300 miles

Yet another attempt by Fisker at making a car, the Ocean crossover is expected in 2022. Reservations opened up for it last summer for $250, and Fisker is currently getting tied up with Foxconn, the company that makes the iPhone. With an 80 kWh battery back, range is supposed to 250-300 miles.

Ford F-150 Electric

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Ford

Expected MSRP: Around $70,000, per Car and Driver

Expected Range: TBD

The second vehicle in Ford’s electric push, the F-150 Electric is expected late 2022. With an estimated starting price of over $70,000 it won’t be cheap. But Ford is pushing capability over everything else, even though it got a scare that its battery supplier nearly got banned from the country. No specifications on range, towing or horsepower have been released yet.

GMC Hummer EV

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: GMC

Expected MSRP: $79,995 - $112,595

Expected Range: 250 - 350 miles

The Hummer EV is one of the more exciting electric entries coming to market. GM has brought back the iconic off road name plate as a technologically advanced six figure (in top trims) super truck. Reservations for it reportedly sold out in minutes. Top trims will have over 1,000 HP and over 350 miles of range.

GMC Hummer EV SUV

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Screenshot: Youtube

Expected MSRP: TBD

Expected Range: TBD

Leaked during an investor presentation last Fall, the Hummer EV SUV almost looks like a new age H2 or H3. Not much is known about it and it’s expected to have similar specs to the pickup. It’s expected to go on sale fall 2022.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Photo: Hyundai

Expected MSRP: Around $45,000, per Car and Driver

Expected Range: Between 290 and 300 miles

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 rides on new E-GMP architecture shared with Kia, and has a pretty wide range of specs, as we detailed when it debuted:

The two battery options on offer are rated at 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh. In the rear-wheel-drive configuration, the smaller pack will deliver 167 horsepower, while the larger one will offer 215 HP. Both output values jump with dual-motor all-wheel drive; a combined 231 HP for the smaller pack, or 301 HP for the top-of-the-line Ioniq 5 with both all-wheel drive and the extended-range battery. Hyundai estimates the most powerful Ioniq 5 will hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, thanks to a healthy 442 lb-ft of torque﻿

Lucid Air

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Lucid Motors

Expected MSRP: $87,500 - $161,500

Expected Range: 406 - 517 miles

Going on sale this spring, the Lucid Air has been a long time coming. We rode in one back in 2017. It’s one of if not the only EV that can go head to head with Tesla specs wise, the Air will come in four trims.The Lucid Air is a $69,900 ultra-base model with 406 miles of range and 480 HP is available, though it’s only listed at that price thanks to a $7,500 credit. The strict MSRP is $77,400. Next is the 87,500 Lucid Air Touring. That gets you 406 miles of range with 620 HP. The Air Grand Touring starts at $131,500 with the same 517 miles of range and 800 HP. The top of the line Air Dream edition will start at $161,500 with 503 miles of range 1,080 HP.

Lordstown Endurance

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Lordstown Motors

Expected MSRP: $52,500

Expected Range: 250 miles

Built in Lordstown, Ohio, the Endurance is set to be the first EV by this homegrown startup based out of an old GM factory. The centerpiece of the Endurance is its four wheel mounted hub motors. Combined they will give the Endurance 600 HP with a 109 kWh battery pack. It goes on sale this September, though be wary yours does not also burn to the ground.

Mercedes EQ Line

EQS Vision Concept
Image: Mercedes Benz Media

Expected MSRP: TBD

Expected Range: TBD

With the cancellation of the EQC crossover coming to the U.S., the EQS will be the first of Mercedes EQ line of EVs to come to our shores. Not much is known about the EQS, though there is an EQE coming. Both models are expected in 2022.

Nissan Ariya

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Nissan Media

Expected MSRP: $40,000

Expected Range: Around 300 miles

Expected either later this year or early 2022, the Aryia will be Nissan’s long-awaited second EV entry. The Leaf has been lonely. Expected to start at $40,000, the Aryia will come in standard and long range models. Top models will have 389 HP.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Porsche Media Site

Expected MSRP: $115,000 - $190,000 per Car and Driver

Expected Range: Around 203 miles

The Taycan Cross Turismo, previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept three years ago, will go on sale later this year. Essentially a slightly raised wagon version of the Taycan, it’ll share drivetrain components as well. So expect between 522 and 750 HP with just over 203 miles of range.

Rimac C Two

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Rimac

Expected MSRP: $2.1 million

Expected Range: 402 miles

Expected later this year, the C Two will be a beast of an EV. Coming from a small Croatian startup, its performance specs rival or best Bugatti. Keep in mind though these are estimates from Rimac: 0-60 in 1.85 seconds, 1,914 HP, and a top speed of 258 mph.

Rivian R1T

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Rivian

Expected MSRP: $67,000 - $75,000

Expected Range: 250 - 400 miles

The R1T will go up against other entries in the rapidly-expanding EV pickup segment here in America. Rivian is linked with Ford, and does seem steadily marching towards production with up to 754 HP. Deliveries start this summer with the launch edition. Base versions won’t come until January of 2022.

Rivian R1S

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Rivian

Expected MSRP: $70,000 - $77,500

Expected Range: 300+ miles

The R1S will be the SUV version of the R1T. With a starting MSRP of $70,000, it’ll come in three trims. Expect it to match the specifications of the R1T.

Tesla Cybertruck

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Tesla

Expected MSRP: $39,900 - $69,900

Expected Range: 250 - 500 miles

The Cybertruck is supposed to be coming in 2022. But recently Tesla has had more than a few delays or confusing lineup changes with no explanations.

If it does come next year, it’ll be something to behold. A stainless steel skin, damn near bulletproof glass round out its striking exterior design. It’ll come in single, dual or tri motors with up to 14,000 pounds of towing capacity. Those tri motor models are expected to have over 500 miles of range.

Tesla Roadster

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: Tesla

Expected MSRP: $250,000

Expected Range: 620 miles

Another Tesla model that’s supposed to come in 2022, the Roadster was first shown back in 2017 along with preview drives. Like a lot of Tesla promises, it hasn’t materialized yet. But when it does it should have supercar performance. 0-60 comes in 1.9 seconds. Top speed in excess of 250 mph. All that range and performance will cost you as Tesla is asking a quarter million dollars for the Roadster. How seriously you want to take these numbers against Elon’s periodic claims that the car will have rocket engines that make the car hover, well, that’s up to you.

VW iD4

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s Every Major Electric Car Coming To Market In The Next Few Years
Image: VW Media

Expected MSRP: $39,995 - $43,995

Expected Range: 250 miles

VW played it smart. Instead of giving us the compact hatch iD3 that Europe received, its first (well second if you count the Golf-e) EV to hit the U.S. market will be a crossover. Originally supposed to launch winter of 2020, it’s now expected to come out this spring.

