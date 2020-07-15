The 2021 Nissan Ariya Promises To Electrify The Mainstream Crossover

Photo : NIssan

For the last decade or so many of us have been scratching our heads and wondering just what the hell Nissan was up to. The company has seemingly been slow to react to change and has very little in the way of exciting new product. On Tuesday evening, we found out exactly what Nissan has been doing, reinventing itself. In addition to a new Nissan logo, the company has transformed the vehicle behind that badge as well. The Ariya is a new direction for a company desperately in need of any kind of direction.

Taking everything that Nissan learned in the production of its Leaf electric hatchback, the company has built the kind of electric crossover that will bring the EV into a desirable form factor. It has the potential to truly transform the EV market with a great looking crossover that might actually have a reasonable price when it comes to dealerships.

Nissan’s Ariya Concept unveiled last year has made the transition to production-ready without many changes at all. This is a very good thing.

Powertrain Options

The new Ariya will be available in four different variants, a two-wheel drive model with either 63 kWh or 87 kWh long range battery, as well as a four-wheel drive performance model with the same battery options. The long range battery in a two-wheel drive model is expected to deliver up to 379 miles of range, while the smaller battery four-wheel drive model is the worst-range scenario with 267 miles of range.

Even better, the new watercooled battery control system, learning from the poor cooling characteristics of the Leaf, allows for quick 130 kW charging. This type of DC fast charger can add 233 miles of range in just 30 minutes. Stop for lunch and you’ve got a full battery again.

The two-wheel drive models will deliver 65 kWh of power, while the four-wheel drive models can snap that up to 90 kWh. The AWD model with the larger battery pack can shoot from 0-60 in just 5.1 seconds, which is on par with Nissan’s aging 370Z sports car.

High Tech Features

The Ariya packs a big tech punch with lots of driver assist programming in the new “ProPILOT 2.0" system. The system requires hands on the wheel to operate, but will help keep the car centered in the lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, and keep distance to the car ahead. Unlike many systems, Nissan’s ProPILOT allows for single-pedal driving with the regenerative braking doing all of the work as you let off the throttle. Also unlike many radar cruise systems, the Nissan Ariya can negotiate lane changes and highway passing and exiting without further input from the driver.

This driver assist system uses seven cameras, five millimeter-wave radars, and a dozen sonar sensors to accomplish true hands-off driving in a single lane along a predefined route. A driver monitoring system is employed during hands-off driving to make sure the you’re not dozing off to maintain safe driving.

While it is only available in Japan at the moment, the Ariya is equipped with Remote Park technology, allowing the driver to exit the vehicle and then park itself in a tight spot. This is not a unique system, even here in the U.S., so hopefully the tech will come to this market sooner rather than later.

