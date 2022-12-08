More than a decade after phasing out some nameplates (RIP Pontiac and Saturn) , GM apparently wants to build out its portfolio of brands . If a report from Car and Driver turns out to be true, GM plans to turn Escalade and Camaro into their own sub- brands made up of EV crossovers and sports cars.

With rumors picking up steam that GM will turn Corvette into its own EV performance brand, it looks as if the automaker is trying to capitalize on models with big brand cachet. First up is Escalade. Insiders at GM who spoke with Car and Driver said that executives had been looking at how to change things up at Cadillac “one last time. ” A pparently, they realized it makes the most sense to build Escalade into its own brand.

According to the report, there are three models on the table for a newly-launched Escalade brand. The first is a smaller seven-seat crossover codenamed K1. Presumably, this would be something like the existing XT6, just more luxurious and in line with Escalade branding and styling . The second is an off-road-focused model that’s described as “carlike. ” The third option sadly doesn’t seem as if it would be for us, as it’s described as a luxury MPV, something that’s usually sold in China. Luxury vans are a big thing there and this model sounds like it would be in the same vein as the ultra-luxury Buick GL8 Century.



The Camaro sub-brand is where things get really interesting. The insider who spoke with Car and Driver says that other Chevy models were considered, but Camaro won out thanks to a want of differentiation. “We did look at other successful standalone products like Silverado and Suburban but found them unsuitable for various different reasons. In our view, an additional independent lineup must be compiled from three or more distinctly different offerings under the same brand umbrella, ” said the insider.



Under Camaro, there may be three models. The first is described as 2+2 coupe/convertible. This seems most likely to be some sort of next-gen EV Camaro. The next is a crossover that surprisingly, could be offered in both two- and four- door version s. The last model is the real kicker: “ a mid-price flagship sports car loosely linked to the C9 Corvette in content but not in appearance.” Whatever this model turns out to be I’m here for it.



Of course, this is all still speculation for now. But the idea of more performance machines from GM is something we can get behind.