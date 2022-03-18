1960s Rupp Dart Kart Project - $6,869

NADA value: This is a go-kart. Come on now.



Back in high school, I actually built to go-karts with a classmate. His dad owned an auto shop, so the project was a great introduction to things like welding and automotive paint booths. It also cost us each about $800, far less than the $6,869 someone paid for some of a go kart this past week.

Admittedly, this Dark Kart is a better design than what two high schoolers built out of plumbing pipe from Lowe’s, and its dual engines likely provide more power than our single Harbor Freight mills could muster. But which would you rather have: One broken go-kart, or eight and a half working ones?