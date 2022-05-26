Gas prices across the country are showing no signs of letting up, and now a new study shows that gas prices will play a “major factor” in summer plans. Today’s national average gas price for a gallon of regular fuel is now officially at $4.60, according to AAA. It has been within that number for a few days now, but since you can’t spend fractions of a penny with cash , we rounded the number. It is, of course, the new record holder for gas prices.

Mid-grade and premium fuels are also at record highs: $4.98 and $5.27, respectively. Diesel however, is seeing a bit of an ebb in prices. It now sits at $5.54 per gallon, which is 4 cents off the record price set on May 18.

Gas is only expected to get more expensive throughout the summer, and now a new Washington Post-Schar School poll suggests those prices are going to be a big factor for families traveling in the warmer months.

According to the outlet, 61 percent of Americans say gas prices are a “major factor” in making summer vacation plans. That being said, it doesn’t seem to be stopping that many people from traveling.

Of the 72 percent of Americans who say they will “definitely” or “probably” go away on a summer trip, more than three-quarters expect at least some of their travel to be by car. Half plan to take a flight to get to their vacation destinations, according to the survey of 1,055 adults nationwide, conducted by The Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

The survey also says one in four Americans are planning to spend more time and money on vacation this summer. Something most Americans aren’t taking into consideration? Coronavirus. Fewer than 30 percent of those polled say it’ll be a major factor in summer vacation plans.

Let’s take a look at who is paying the most (and least) across the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $6.07 Regular | $6.27 Mid | $6.41 Premium | $6.57 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.43 Regular | $5.61 Mid | $5.85 Premium | $5.90 Diesel

Nevada - $5.24 Regular | $5.46 Mid | $5.66 Premium | $5.56 Diesel

Washington - $5.22 Regular | $5.43 Mid | $5.61 Premium | $5.77 Diesel

Alaska - $5.20 Regular | $5.38 Mid | $5.58 Premium | $5.30 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Oklahoma - $4.10 Regular | $4.38 Mid | $4.61 Premium | $5.09 Diesel

Kansas - $4.11 Regular | $4.36 Mid | $4.64 Premium | $5.13 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.12 Regular | $4.42 Mid | $4.73 Premium | $5.19 Diesel

Georgia - $4.14 Regular | $4.50 Mid | $4.85 Premium | $5.27 Diesel

Missouri - $4.17 Regular | $4.47 Mid | $4.74 Premium | $5.13 Diesel

It’s almost Friday, baby. Enjoy that.