We’ve hit another unfortunate milestone as gas prices continue their never ending march to insanity. The average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.60 per gallon across the U.S. That, needless to say, is a new record price for a gallon of 87 octane.



Regular gasoline prices have broken a new record every day since May 10th when prices crested $4.37 per gallon – meaning prices have increased about 1.77 cents per day since the initial record fell.

There’s some good news when you look at diesel prices, however. They are sitting at $5.55. That’s still a lot of money, but the price has plateaued (and slightly gone down) since it broke the record on May 18th with a price of $5.58.

As we reported last week, there is no nowhere in the country where the average price of regular is below $4 per gallon, and nowhere where the average price of diesel is below $5 per gallon.

You shouldn’t expect these prices to head back down in a meaningful way anytime soon either, as gas traditionally gets more expensive in the summer months. With memorial day around the corner, expect some pretty nasty prices in the coming days. We, of course, will keep you in the loop about your impending gas station doom.

Let’s take a look at who’s got it the worst and the “best” in terms of prices.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $6.07 Regular | $6.26 Mid | $6.40 Premium | $6.57 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.38 Regular | $5.57 Mid | $5.81 Premium | $5.87 Diesel

Nevada - $5.25 Regular | $5.47 Mid | $5.67 Premium | $5.55 Diesel

Washington - $5.21 Regular | $5.39 Mid | $5.58 Premium | $5.76 Diesel

Alaska - $5.19 Regular | $5.37 Mid | $5.56 Premium | $5.30 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Oklahoma - $4.04 Regular | $4.34 Mid | $4.58 Premium | $5.18 Diesel

Kansas - $4.05 Regular | $4.30 Mid | $4.58 Premium | $5.17 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.12 Regular | $4.42 Mid | $4.72 Premium | $5.23 Diesel

Georgia - $4.14 Regular | $4.49 Mid | $4.84 Premium | $5.26 Diesel

Minnesota - $4.14 Regular | $4.38 Mid | $4.72 Premium | $5.27 Diesel

Godspeed, friends.