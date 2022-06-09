We are on the precipice of a major (and miserable) gas price milestone here in this country. The average price of a gallon of regular fuel now sits at $4.97, according to AAA. That’s a 26-cent increase from just seven days ago. Don’t be surprised if we crack that $5 mark sometime in the next few days. It is, of course, a new all-time record for gas prices (if you don’t take inflation into account).

However, some places are already at or beyond that $5 threshold. Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C. now have average gas prices over $5, and there are a handful more within a few cents of the number.

They are California, Nevada, Illinois, Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Hawaii, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, D.C., Ohio, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Utah, Rhode Island and Maryland.

In fact, there’s not a single state in the country where a gallon of regular gas doesn’t average at least $4.41 (shoutout to Georgia).

Not to be outdone, diesel prices also set their own record high today: $5.74. That’s up 18 cents from last week. It also means there’s nowhere in the country where the average price of diesel is below $5.20 (here’s looking at you, Oklahoma).

As for when these prices will slow down their incline, or even decrease, it’s anybody’s guess. I suppose we just have to hold on and see what’s on the other side, because what else is there really to do? And, while we are doing that, we may as well check out the highest and lowest gas prices around the country.

Let’s look at the most expensive and cheapest places to get gas across the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $6.40 Regular | $6.59 Mid | $6.73 Premium | $6.96 Diesel

Nevada - $5.59 Regular | $5.81 Mid | $6.00 Premium | $5.96 Diesel

Illinois - $5.55 Regular | $5.96 Mid | $6.32 Premium | $5.62 Diesel

Washington - $5.51 Regular | $5.69 (nice) Mid | $5.88 Premium | $6.14 Diesel

Alaska - $5.51 Regular | $5.67 Mid | $5.88 Premium | $5.77 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $4.41 Regular | $4.74 Mid | $5.09 Premium | $5.51 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.49 Regular | $4.79 Mid | $5.10 Premium | $5.29 Diesel

Mississippi - $4.50 Regular | $4.80 Mid | $5.14 Premium | $5.34 Diesel

Louisiana - $4.51 Regular | $4.82 Mid | $5.15 Premium | $5.29 Diesel

Missouri - $4.55 Regular | $4.80 Mid | $5.10 Premium | $5.20 Diesel

I wish I had better news for you all on Nice Day, but alas, I do not.