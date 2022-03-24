Gas prices were making decent, if slow, progress this week down to semi- acceptable levels, but we’ve hit a snag today as national prices remain an average $4.23 a gallon for regular, just like yesterday. As always, these numbers come from AAA.

A few minor adjustment as always. California once again creeped up another cent in all categories, which is just, so unfair! That $400 gas rebate from the Golden State isn’t going to do the heavy lifting legislatures once thought it would at this point. Maryland slipped back to fourth place in the lowest gas prices. Other than that, rankings remained within 3 cents of yesterday’s prices.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.88 Regular | $6.08 Mid | $6.21 Premium | $6.31 Diesel

Nevada - $5.17 Regular | $5.38 Mid | $5.58 Premium | $5.24 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.08 Regular | $5.29 Mid | $5.54 Premium | $5.41 Diesel

Washington - $4.72 Regular | $4.95 Mid | $5.13 Premium | $5.44 Diesel

Oregon - $4.71 Regular | $4.91 Mid | $5.11 Premium | $5.35 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Missouri - $3.76 Regular | $4.03 Mid | $4.31 Premium | $4.67 Diesel

Kansas - $3.77 Regular | $4.02 Mid | $4.29 Premium | $4.61 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.78 Regular | $4.07 Mid | $4.29 Premium | $4.61 Diesel

Maryland - $3.79 Regular | $4.27 Mid | $4.54 Premium | $4.67 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.82 Regular | $4.14 Mid | $4.43 Premium | $4.74 Diesel

At least we’re almost at biking weather here in the northern half of the U.S. so we can burn some calories instead of bucks. Maybe tomorrow will bring brighter news. We can hope. Until then, good luck out there.