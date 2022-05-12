Friends, I won’t sugarcoat it. It’s brutal out there for people like you and me – people who actually have to pay attention to gas prices. I’m not just saying that because I’m testing the brilliant, yet disgusting Ram TRX this weekend. I’m saying it because we here in the U.S. once again broke gasoline and diesel price records. According to AAA, a gallon of regular gasoline now sits at $4.42 (up two cents from yesterday), and diesel has now hit an eye watering $5.56 per gallon (up one cent from yesterday).

You can take some solace in the fact that while these numbers are rising, they are going at a much slower pace than days prior. It could be signaling a tapering off of prices and maybe even another decrease, but who is really to say?

In other – possibly related – fuel news, the Biden administration is canceling a very high-profile oil and gas lease opportunity that had been pending before the Department of the Interior, CBS News reports. It will halt the potential drilling of over 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska. Here’s a bit of the reasoning behind the decision:

In a statement shared first with CBS News, the Department of the Interior cited a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area” for the decision to “not move forward” with the Cook Inlet lease sale. The department also halted two leases under consideration for the Gulf of Mexico region because of “conflicting court rulings that impacted work on these proposed lease sales.” Federal law requires the Department of the Interior to stick to a five-year leasing plan for auctioning offshore leases. The administration had until the end of the current five-year plan — set to expire at the end of next month — to complete these lease sales. Until now, the White House had remained silent about the massive Alaska lease. However, canceling the sale would be in keeping with political promises President Joe Biden made in the name of halting global warming. But those promises have become a political challenge in the face of prices at the pump

Advertisement

Let’s pop over and look at today’s gas price winners and losers.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.85 Regular | $6.05 Mid | $6.19 Premium | $6.51 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.31 Regular | $5.51 Mid | $5.75 Premium | $5.87 Diesel

Nevada - $5.12 Regular | $5.35 Mid | $5.54 Premium | $5.48 Diesel

Washington - $4.91 Regular | $5.10 Mid | $5.28 Premium | $5.73 Diesel

Oregon - $4.88 Regular | $5.04 Mid | $5.26 Premium | $5.62 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $3.95 Regular | $4.30 Mid | $4.65 Premium | $5.19 Diesel

Kansas - $3.98 Regular | $4.24 Mid | $4.51 Premium | $5.29 Diesel

Oklahoma - $4.00 Regular | $4.28 Mid | $4.51 Premium | $5.28 Diesel

Mississippi - $4.00 Regular | $4.30 Mid | $4.65 Premium | $5.21 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.00 Regular | $4.31 Mid | $4.61 Premium | $5.30 Diesel

Okay guys, stop reading the internet and go outside. It’s lovely out today.