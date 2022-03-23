Gas prices in the U.S. are performing a sort of financial strip tease; slowly taking off a cent here, dropping a cent there, though it seems this performance at the pump isn’t enticing drivers, as prices are dropping right along with demand. Today the average price of gas is a whole cent lower than yesterday’s (which was a whole cent lower than the day before) at $4.23 per gallon. Hopefully, all that excess cash doesn’t way down your pockets on the way to the bus stop.

After hitting a high point on March 11 at $4.33 we’ve seen prices slowly slide to merely entirely unreasonable instead of absolutely ridiculous. Usually gas prices would be ticking back up due to the summer switch over and the start of road trip season, but prices are changing our driving habits, according to AAA:

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices. In our new survey of drivers, 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon. And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.”﻿



As every day, there are winners and losers in the gas price game. Poor California, for instance all the while paying a hidden gas tax. Instead of decreasing a cent, drivers in the Golden State are seeing average prices creep up yet another cent today. Nevada drivers saw increases of a few cents. But folks in the great state of Maryland, however, have reason to celebrate as they enter the top three cheapest states to fuel up for the first time today.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.87 Regular | $6.07 Mid | $6.20 Premium | $6.28 Diesel

Nevada - $5.19 Regular | $5.36 Mid | $5.57 Premium | $5.22 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.08 Regular | $5.29 Mid | $5.55 Premium | $5.38 Diesel

Washington - $4.72 Regular | $4.95 Mid | $5.13 Premium | $5.41 Diesel

Oregon - $4.71 Regular | $4.91 Mid | $5.09 Premium | $5.33 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Kansas - $3.76 Regular | $4.02 Mid | $4.28 Premium | $4.60 Diesel

Missouri - $3.76 Regular | $4.04 Mid | $4.32 Premium | $4.66 Diesel

Maryland - $3.76 Regular | $4.26 Mid | $4.52 Premium | $4.64 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.78 Regular | $4.06 Mid | $4.29 Premium | $4.64 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.82 Regular | $4.13 Mid | $4.42 Premium | $4.71 Diesel

As always, fully inflated tires, clear windshields, can’t lose. Stay safe out there and hold your pennies close.