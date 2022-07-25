I’m back again, folks, and I’ve come bearing good news. There are now 10 states in the country where the average price of a gallon of gas is back under $4, according to AAA. There are also a handful of states that are close to that gloriously sweet $4.00 price , so the smart money would be on the idea that the list of 10 states will soon be growing. As The Beatles said, “It’s getting better all the time.”

Around the country, the news isn’t quite as good. The average price for a gallon of regular gas now sits at $4.36. That may not sound awesome, but when you look at this same time last week, the average price was $4.52. That’s a solid improvement right there. Things get even more drastic when you look back at the record-high of $5.02 set about six weeks ago.

That being said, it’s easy to see why this news isn’t exactly thrilling for the American public. If you look back to last year’s prices, the average price of a gallon of regular rang in at $3.16 per gallon, so we are still $1.20 away from that mark. Give it some time, hopefully.

Diesel prices are also making their slow descent down. The average price is now at $5.41 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last week, and about 40 cents cheaper than the record high set in mid-June.

Even California – which always has the highest gas prices – is seeing a bit of a reprieve. Prices there for regular have dropped 17 cents in just one week, and are down 71 cents from the record high set June 14 .

With that being said, let’s take a look at the highest and lowest average gas prices across the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $5.73 Regular | $5.95 Mid | $6.09 Premium | $6.56 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.53 Regular | $5.73 Mid | $5.96 Premium | $6.10 Diesel

Alaska - $5.22 Regular | $5.47 Mid | $5.63 Premium | $5.89 Diesel

Oregon - $5.17 Regular | $5.39 Mid | $5.60 Premium | $6.19 Diesel

Nevada - $5.14 Regular | $5.40 Mid | $5.60 Premium | $5.54 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Texas - $3.86 Regular | $4.24 Mid | $4.57 Premium | $4.85 Diesel

South Carolina - $3.86 Regular | $4.27 Mid | $4.60 Premium | $5.02 Diesel

Georgia - $3.89 Regular | $4.30 Mid | $4.65 Premium | $5.10 Diesel

Mississippi - $3.89 Regular | $4.28 Mid | $4.63 Premium | $4.98 Diesel

Alabama - $3.93 Regular | $4.33 Mid | $4.70 Premium | $5.12 Diesel

You’ve got to admit it’s getting better.