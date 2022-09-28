We’re over two years into Ford’s new Bronco production and buyers are still clamoring or waiting to get one. Between flippers, dealer markups, order delays and production issues, it’s rough out there if you’re a reservation-holding or an interested Bronco buyer. And Ford just keeps feeding that complex fire with the recently introduced Bronco Heritage editions. Those editions, as Bronco N ation points out, will be limited in both number and who gets to get one — so may the odds be every in your favor.

Late this summer, Ford dropped retro-inspired special editions of the Bronco and Bronco Sport on potential buyers. And while it was initially believed that the special editions would be available on all Broncos spanning two and four models and all trims, it’s not that simple.



To start, the editions themselves, while appearing similar, are pretty different. The Heritage Edition is the one most buyers will have a better chance of getting their hands on. There’s no set production cap, so Ford is building as many of these as people order. It’s available on two- and four-door Bronco s, but you can only get it in one configuration: Big Bend with the 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine and the 10-speed auto. It does come with the Sasquatch package as standard, however. Pricing starts at $44,305. But t here’s a catch with this edition : it’s only available to existing Bronco order/reservation holders. To get one you’d have to convert your existing order to a Heritage edition order by the November 21, 2022 deadline.



The Heritage Limited Edition is a bit more exclusive, which will be a bit more of a hassle to get your hands on. It’s based on the Badl ands trim, with a two- or four-door configuration, and is also only available with the 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine and 10-speed automatic. The Heritage Limited does come standard with Sasquatch package as well. Pricing starts at $66,895. Production is capped at 1,966 for two-doors and 1,966 for four-door models.

This Limited edition might be more of a mess to your hands on , as you can’t order it. According to Bronco Nation , d ealers will receive at least one for either the 20 23 or 20 24 model year, and have the right to sell it to anyone. In that case, Bronco Nation suggests interested buyers contact their dealers to see if there’s some kind of list they can get on, or how they’re handling Heritage allocations . Oh, and Ford’s lighthearted price protection is in effect on the Heritage Edition, but not on the Limited Edition — so you’ll want to brace yourself for sticker shock.



Order books open the second quarter of 2023. Be prepared to put in a good fight .

