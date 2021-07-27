A Mere $150,000 Gets You A Ford Bronco First Edition On eBay

With Bronco s finally arriving in dealer lots , flippers have started to get to work . Seemingly playing into these people’s hands, Ford got a bunch of preorders for the Bronco First Edition. It’s pretty much just a trim for those who have to have the first of something. One owner who’ s trying to get his and then some has listed his Bronco First Edition on eBay and is asking six figures for it.

Advertisement

The listing, which has 20 days left on it as of this writing, is for a 2021 Bronco First Edition. A four-door model, it’s optioned with the 2.7-liter V6, the Sasquatch Package, and anything else t hat would fit under the umbrella of “it’s loaded.” One would expect someone asking a good $87 ,000 more than the original MSRP (which is about $63,000) would keep the vehicle at less than 100 miles. This guy though is still driving this thing with the description saying “I am actively driving this truck and currently have 200 miles on it.” The description for it says 500 which could be an error. H ow arrogant do you have to be to be asking this much for a Bronco while still driving it ?

That’s not the best part of all this though. There is always a questionable financial aspect in things like this. In addition to requiring cash only, the seller financed this thing. So you have to buy him out: “I financed this vehicle with a local bank so it has a lien. The vehicle is only available for purchase via CASH. We will go to the bank together to satisfy the lien release.”



As I always have to remind you guys with things like this, don’t buy it. These people waited only for them to try and sell it to someone else at a higher price. This specific Bronco is currently the second most expensive Bronco for sale on eBay. If they waited, you can too.

