There’s some good news if you’re one of the people who didn’t get a chance to order a 2021 Bronco due to production hiccups: Ford is going to offer you a discount. T he discount will be available on all trims of the two and four-door 2022 Bronco, Cars Direct reports, so you won’t have to opt for a trim you didn’t want in order to get that discount.

Don’t get too excited though. While it’s a discount, it’s a small one, a nd it varies depending on what trim you choose. From Cars Direct:



​​The discount ranges from $250 to $975 and varies depending on Bronco trim and is likely meant to offset year-over-year price increases that CarsDirect first reported on back in October. The deal can be combined with Ford Plan Pricing but isn’t stackable with loyalty discounts or bonuses designed for returning Ford lessees.

The details of the pricing were sent to dealers in a bulletin obtained by Cars Direct. While it’s available on every trim, it would seem two-door Broncos get the bigger discounts:



Two Door



Base: $800

Big Bend $400

Black Diamond: $975

Outer Banks: $400

Badlands: $975

Wildtrack $800

Four-Door



Base: $250

Big Bend: $250

Black Diamond: $825

Outer Banks: $250

Badlands: $825

Wildtrack $695

Customers will be able to take advantage of these discounts through December 31, 2022.

This new program of price protection for the Bronco will be an incentive that customers can apply to the price. This is just one of many programs Ford started offering to appease customers who were annoyed with production delays. From a $2,000 incentive to buy dealer stock rather than wait on a custom order to discounts on the whole Ford lineup for 2022, Ford is doing what it can to keep up with demand and keep customers happy. Whether or not it will be enough, though, remains to be seen. With the 2022 Bronco Raptor coming, the backlog mess that’s been plaguing dealers is likely about to get a whole lot worse.

