There’s another new Ford Bronco trim! Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport can now be ordered with a retro- themed appearance package, called the Heritage, but for those who want even more 19 60' s flair, there’s also the Heritage Limited. We’ll get into the differences later.

Buyers will be able to spec every iteration of the Bronco (two-door, four-door and Sport) with the package. But, it’s a limited supply. Ford intends to produce just 1,966 examples of each model. That number commemorates the year the original Bronco was launched.

The full-size Bronco Heritage comes with a two-tone paint scheme with signature Oxford White accents. That color is found on the roof, radiator grille (that also includes red FORD lettering) and 17-inch vintage style wheels wrapped in 35- inch tires. It’ll also come with squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares. It harkens back to the original Bronc’. Standard equipment includes a powder-coated steel bumper with built in recovery points and fog lamps. Ford says the Heritage is available in five paint colors including Robin’s Egg Blue and Yellowstone Metallic.

When you step up to the Bronco Heritage Limited, those white wheels are replaced by glass-black 17s with “dog dish” center caps. Inside the Heritage Limited there are a slew of other changes, like new badging and different seat upholstery.

The regular Heritage is powered by Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost four popper that can be mated to either a 7-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. If you want the 2.7-liter V6, you’ll have to step up to the Heritage Limited.

Don’t worry, Bronco Sport stans. It isn’t being left out of the Heritage party. The Sport Heritage will be based off the Big Bend trim level. Just like the big boy Bronco s, the Sport will get the same white grille and accents. Hell, it’ll even get the same white roof.

It’s going to be powered by standard engines that come in the Bronco Sport, and it’ll get returned front struts and springs as well as an increased ride height. Sports will also get larger 29-inch all-terrain tires and leather-trimmed seats with white door inserts.

Here’s the breakdown for pricing across all the different Bronco variants:

Bronco Sport Heritage: $34,245

Bronco Sport Heritage Limited: $44,655

Bronco Heritage: $44,305

Bronco Heritage Limited: $66,895

Order books for the Bronco Sport models are open now. Full-size Broncos will go on sale later this year. Initial orders will prioritize current Bronco order holders who are waiting for their trucks. Ford says that in 2023, orders will open to all customers, regardless of reservation status. So, if you want one of these bad boys, get in line.