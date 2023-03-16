Leaked Memo Says Ford Just Raised 2023 Bronco Prices by Up to $1,250

Ford has been increasing its prices a lot in the last year and a half. The company hasn’t been immune to the manufacturing troubles that come with building products that are high in demand. The Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, and F-150 Lightning have all seen one or more price increase since late 2021. Now, a leaked dealer memo seems to show that Ford plans to increase Bronco prices across the board.

In case you missed it:

Posted by user Alpha1_Silverback on the Bronco6G owner forums, the memo was apparently sent to dealers by Ford and outlines the Bronco’s price increases across trim levels.

Advertisement

Here’s how the alleged price increases break down. Two- door trims from the Base model to the Badlands trim see a $500 increase in MSRP. Four-door Broncos only see price increases on a handful of higher trims. The Wildtrak, Heritage Edition, Heritage Limited Edition and Everglades all see a $750 increase .

G/O Media may get a commission up to 80% off Refurbished Chromebook Sale Super Chromebook savings

Choose from two refurbished options, available at StackSocial. The Dell Chromebook 5190 11-inch Touchscreen 1.1GHz 4GB RAM 16GB eMMC is just $80, down from $289, which is 72% off. Or you can pick up the Acer N7 C731 Chromebook 11-inch 1.6GHz, 4GB RAM 16GB eMMC, which is $57, down from its usual price of $289. That’s a savings of 80%. Buy Dell 5190 Chromebook (Refurbished) for $80 at StackSocial Buy Acer N7 C731 Chromebook (Refurbished) for $57 at StackSocial Advertisement

The biggest increases are on a few higher trims of the two-door Broncos. Two-door Wildtrak, Heritage Edition, and Heritage Limited Edition all get a $1,250 price increase . According to what’s posted on the Bronco6G forum, it appears as though the Bronco Raptor is safe from these price increases f or now.

According to the memo posted on the forum, a few of the Bronco’s option packages will get a price hike as well. The Lux Package, which isn’t available until you get to the Outer Banks trim, increases by $750, to $4,695. That package gets you a few luxury goodies like adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

Advertisement

The Sasquatch Package increases $750 regardless if you choose the automatic or manual transmission . This package is available on every trim of the Bronco and comes standard on the Heritage Editions, Everglades, and Wildtra k trims . T he price of the Sasquatch Package differs depending on which Bronco trim you choose, now ranging from $5,590 to $8,090. That package gets you 17-inch black painted beadlock capable wheels, electronically locking front and rear differentials , high clearance suspension and fenders, and 35-inch off-road tires.

Advertisement

The memo says the updated pricing kicked in on March 15th, but indicates that buyers who signed a new Bronco order by March 14th will receive “price protection” honoring the previous MSRP.

Jalopnik has reached out to Ford to seek confirmation on the above pricing information, and will update this article with anything we hear back.