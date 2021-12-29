Did the 2022 Ford Maverick’s low price tag and simple features woo you? You’re not alone, but it looks like the compact truck is about to see some price increases, as noted in the Maverick Truck Club forum and reported by Autoblog.

Maverick Truck Club user Fleshman03 posted a photo of a bulletin sent out to Ford dealerships that highlighted a list of price increases that went into effect on Dec. 27, 2021. The base-model XL trim still remains priced under $20,000 before destination fee (after which point it’ll cost $21,490). Every other trim — and some other fancy features — will see additional costs to the MSRP.

Here’s how those costs shake down:

All XLT trims: $80 increase

All Lariat trims: $370 increase

Moonroof: $200 increase (now a $995 option)

Ford Co-Pilot360: $110 increase (now a $650 option)

Lariat Luxury Package: $410 increase (now a $3,750 option)

54L and 54B Lariat Luxury Package: $155 increase (now a $2,500 option)

Roadside assistance kit: $10 increase (now a $70 option)

First aid kit: $10 increase (now a $50 option)

Any orders prior to Dec. 27 will be honored with the cost as it was.

Most of these increases aren’t huge, and the Maverick is still a damn good truck for a still-cheap price. You can still get the XL Hybrid for $19,995 (which is important, since those $5 under $20,000 really do a lot of heavy lifting). A top-of-the-line Maverick still costs about $36,000. And it’s still cheaper than competitors like the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Price increases, though, aren’t exactly surprising. The world has been plagued with supply chain issues and market price fluctuations for just about everything, and the auto industry has been hit particularly hard. If parts are more difficult to source, then it makes sense that prices will increase.

That said, it’s still not ideal for consumers who were looking forward to nabbing a Maverick at the start of the new year, which has been a common sentiment in the Maverick Truck Club forums. Whether or not any further increases are coming remains to be seen.