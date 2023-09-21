Finally, A Convertible Bentley You Can Actually Afford

The dream of zipping along a coastal road at sunset in a pristine convertible Bentley is a pretty lush one to have, if you ask me. But sadly, as the going rate for a new convertible Continental is north of $200,000, it’s one that’s reserved for the rich and famous. But now, there’s a new drop-top Bentley that may make that dream more accessible.



Instead of costing as much as a house, the new drop-top model is much more affordable. In fact, you could buy almost 500 of them for the cost of a single Continental GTC. That’s because the convertible in question is a luxurious trike for the tiny car fan in your life.

The $500 Bentley Trike is quite the machine, and comes officially licensed by Bentley itself. It packs front wheel drive and is available in either one CP (child power) or one AP (adult power) variants – there’s even an option to change this through the lifetime of the vehicle.

Inside, you’ll find a quilted seat with a three-point harness to keep you safe no matter what speed you travel. The seat can also be specced to match the color of the roof, which can be folded away or removed completely, depending on the weather.

Because Bentley knows that we all have very different tastes, it’s created the trike in nine different options. There’s a handsome Spruce dark green color, which comes with contrasting brown details, or a vibrant Dragon Red model that has charcoal gray fabric incorporating contrast red stitching. It’s very smart.

If all that sounds like the ideal vehicle for a jaunt down a coastal road at sunset, then you’ll be pleased to know that the trike can be yours from $449, with some options reaching up to $650. Of course, there is one caveat with this dream machine, and that’s the fact that it’s only rated to carry people aged from six- to 60-months-old.

So if you’re past counting your age in months, this might not be the Bentley for you. Instead, you could take this budget-friendly AMG EV for a spin, or get your name on the waiting list for McLaren’s most affordable ride yet.