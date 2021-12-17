I’ve already given the 2022 Genesis GV70 the full review treatment, but this is one of those vehicles I just can’t stop thinking about. Style, comfort, class, and a low price tag make for a heady blend that shows just what a luxury masterclass Genesis has created — and a big part of that comes down to its looks.

The Genesis GV70 has presence. In a world of staid crossovers, the Korean automaker has created something that warrants a head turn. People are going to be asking you what on e arth you’re driving, and they’ll probably even nod appreciatively when you start it up.

While I included a handful of photos in my review of the Genesis GV70, I wanted to take a minute to stop talking and just appreciate its damn good looks. Sometimes, you just like to ogle nice cars more than you want to read about them, and these are all the little details I couldn’t fit in the review itself.