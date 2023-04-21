These Are Jalopnik's Favorite WhistlinDiesel Videos of All Time

I’m not a big person for the automotive YouTube scene, mostly because I’m not really one for watching videos of anything that is not directly tied to race car. But I’ll make one exception: I’ll watch every new WhistlinDiesel video the moment a new one comes out.



For the uninitiated, WhistlinDiesel has basically dedicated his entire YouTube channel to fomenting outrage amongst people who don’t realize that’s his whole schtick. Honestly, it’s a beautiful thing to see — and these are some of the absolute best moments in “trying to piss people off” history.