These Are Jalopnik's Favorite WhistlinDiesel Videos of All Time

Car Culture

These Are Jalopnik's Favorite WhistlinDiesel Videos of All Time

You have to respect the hustle — and by "hustle," I mean "intentionally trying to make as many people as mad as possible."

By
Elizabeth Blackstock
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow

I’m not a big person for the automotive YouTube scene, mostly because I’m not really one for watching videos of anything that is not directly tied to race car. But I’ll make one exception: I’ll watch every new WhistlinDiesel video the moment a new one comes out.

For the uninitiated, WhistlinDiesel has basically dedicated his entire YouTube channel to fomenting outrage amongst people who don’t realize that’s his whole schtick. Honestly, it’s a beautiful thing to see — and these are some of the absolute best moments in “trying to piss people off” history.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

I bought a $400,000 Ferrari just to destroy it

I bought a $400,000 Ferrari just to destroy it

I bought a $400,000 Ferrari just to destroy it

Ferrari is notorious for being so protective about its image that it’ll do just about everything it can to mandate you use its vehicles in an appropriate manner, even after you’ve bought them. No one seemed to tell WhistlinDiesel, who has created one of the finest, funniest Ferrari videos that will ever exist on this planet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Driving A Tesla Upside-Down (10ft Tall Wheels)

Driving A Tesla Upside-Down (10ft Tall Wheels)

Driving A Tesla Upside-Down (10ft Tall Wheels)

At the time of writing, this is WhistlinDiesel’s latest video — and it’s a good one. Have you ever wanted to see what it would be like to drive a Tesla on 10-foot metal tires? No? You’ve got it, anyway.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Throwing school busses with my new excavator

Throwing school busses with my new excavator

Throwing school busses with my new excavator

As if you wouldn’t do the exact same thing if you had access to both a slew of school buses and a whole-ass excavator.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Hunting the thieves that stole from my family ($500,000 REWARD)

Hunting the thieves that stole from my family ($500,000 REWARD)

Hunting the thieves that stole from my family ($500,000 REWARD)

Years ago, someone stole WhislinDiesel’s dad’s skid loader. Today, he’s still seeking leads — with a massive reward and a whole lot of ridiculousness to accompany the search.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

I bought a plane and accidentally crashed in 3 minutes

I bought a plane and accidentally crashed in 3 minutes

I bought a plane and accidentally crashed in 3 minutes

Honestly, the title sums it all up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Squatted Truck Gets MULCHED and sold in jars

Squatted Truck Gets MULCHED and sold in jars

Squatted Truck Gets MULCHED and sold in jars

WhistlinDiesel’s hatred of squatted trucks has resulted in some great content over the years — including seeing them mulched and sold in jars to fans around the world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Toyota Hilux Durability Test #1

Toyota Hilux Durability Test #1

Toyota Hilux Durability Test #1

The Toyota Hilux has earned a reputation as being one of the most indestructible vehicles in the world, but you know who actually put that claim to the test? WhistlinDiesel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

We totaled Monstermax (plz send help)

We totaled Monstermax (plz send help)

We totaled Monstermax (plz send help)

The sheer size of Monstermax has always brought me joy, so I was admittedly a little sad to see it go.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Flying A Helicopter Indoors

Flying A Helicopter Indoors

Flying A Helicopter Indoors

Sometimes you just need to fly your helicopter in your state-of-the-art shop.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Truck on Square wheels drives 50mph Proving Mythbusters Wrong

Truck on Square wheels drives 50mph Proving Mythbusters Wrong

Truck on Square wheels drives 50mph Proving Mythbusters Wrong

This is one of the first WhistlinDiesel videos I had the pleasure of seeing. To say it changed the fundamental essence of my being would be an understatement.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

I went mudding with DRAG SLICKS on my Duramax

I went mudding with DRAG SLICKS on my Duramax

I went mudding with DRAG SLICKS on my Duramax

You wouldn’t think drag slicks would make a good mudding tire. You would be surprised.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Filling Aluminum Truck Bed with 13,000LBS of Concrete (twice the max payload)

Filling Aluminum Truck Bed with 13,000LBS of Concrete (twice the max payload)

Filling Aluminum Truck Bed with 13,000LBS of Concrete (twice the max payload)

Some of our greatest scientific discoveries have been the result of asking the question, “What would happen if we did something so entirely ridiculous that it shouldn’t be possible?” I’d count this as a great scientific discovery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Squarebody Hauls 32,000lbs in Logs

Squarebody Hauls 32,000lbs in Logs

Squarebody Hauls 32,000lbs in Logs

The visuals in this video... just absurd.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Tree Climbing with the JEEP

Tree Climbing with the JEEP

Tree Climbing with the JEEP

If you’ve ever wondered what, exactly, a Jeep is capable of, then I’m pleased to report WhistlinDiesel has found the answer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Buying a Firetruck and destroying it in one day

Buying a Firetruck and destroying it in one day

Buying a Firetruck and destroying it in one day

I had no idea how much joy it would bring me to see a firetruck on fire. Now I know.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

17 / 17