Fast and Furious 4 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Breaks Record at Auction

The Fast and Furious film franchise is viewed divisively by car enthusiasts, to say the least. The automotive-action movies are either derided for their absurdly inaccurate driving sequences or embraced for their bombastic spectacle. However, it’s impossible to deny the popular and commercial success of the series. The franchise has grossed over $6.6 billion at the box office so far. One of the series’ iconic cars has now broken a record on the auction block.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

The 2000 Nissan Skyline R-34 GT-R featured in Fast and Furious 4 has sold at auction for $1.357 million. Bonhams states the sale is the new auction world record for a Nissan Skyline GT-R. The previous record was set in 2022 at $577,500. The price also makes it the most expensive Nissan ever sold at auction.

50% off Galvanized Raised Garden Beds Somewhere that's green

Get started on your veggie planting with this 8'x4'x1' garden bed. Buy for $55 at Amazon Advertisement

According to Bonhams, the Skyline was provided to Universal Pictures in 2008 by Kaizo Industries. Multiple Bayside Blue Skylines were supplied for the production of Fast and Furious 4 to portray Brian O’Conner’s in-movie car. Still, only a single chassis wasn’t used as a stunt vehicle. The late actor Paul Walker personally requested numerous modifications to his character’s Skyline, ranging from custom OMP race seats and a Momo Sport Alcantara steering wheel to a Turbonetics front-mount intercooler and a Nismo NE-1 exhaust system.

Advertisement

The driver’s seat position remains where Paul Walker left it after the end of production for Fast and Furious 4. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the car early during Fast Five production due to legal questions surrounding its importation. The Skyline was bought by Kaizo in Japan, imported into the United States without an engine and classified as a kit car. Kaizo then the Nissan reassembled in California.

Advertisement

After a lengthy legal battle, the car was released from impound and exported to Germany in 2012. The unique Skyline has never been registered as a road vehicle in Europe and has mainly been exhibited as a static display, most recently at the Munich Motorworld. Hopefully, the new owner will put some miles on the famous car.