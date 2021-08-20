A motorcyclist in the Twin Cities is seeking help after a car crashed into him and ran, leaving him unconscious on the road. This would be bad enough, but a pickpocket robbed him while he was knocked out and it sounds like the police aren’t helping.

On Sunday, Evan Wise was headed home southbound on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis on his Honda 919 when, near the intersection of 31st Street, a driver suddenly decided to make a U-turn from the far right lane, CBSN Minnesota reports. Wise tried to avoid the driver, but it was already too late and they crashed into the side of the car, going up and over. His helmet cam caught all of the action, including the driver taking off, running from the scene:

A crowd drew to the hit-and-run scene, where Wise lay unconscious with a fractured leg and a concussion. Someone in the crowd made his night worse as cash was taken from his wallet while he was unconscious. His troubles didn’t end when he went to the police. Wise says that he’s made several attempts to file a police report, but the process is taking longer than expected.

Wise is a motorcyclist of 10 years and he’s had the Honda 919 for nine of them. He says safety is important to him as the Honda is adorned with reflective tape and he gears up. Thankfully, that gear is very likely why he didn’t have far worse injuries. He has little memory of the crash and initially thought that he did something wrong. But his camera showed it all, including the people that failed him that night.

Getting into an unavoidable motorcycle crash sucks enough, but to get robbed and have it all on camera is like getting kicked when you’re already down. Getting a police report filed after being a victim of two crimes at the same time also shouldn’t be hard.

He’s asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver. The car in the video appears to be a sedan with aftermarket wheels but it’s hard to make out any definitive features.

