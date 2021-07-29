These days motorcycles are too fast. Even the entry level bikes from major manufacturers have horsepower levels into the triple digits. There are certainly a few options out there for new riders just getting into two wheels, but they’re getting fewer and farther between. The key to a good first bike is a capable and sporty chassis and low enough horsepower levels to keep your head on straight. So obviously the answer is a 15-year-old Honda 919 sportbike with a 225cc lawnmower-based engine.
If ever there were a group of guys to trust your starter bike building needs, it’s a few hack mechanics with a YouTube channel whose motto is “It’ll be fine”. I trust them implicitly with my life and limb. They look like they’re friendly and have a grasp on how to handle a welder, and that’s enough for me.
This experiment comes to you in two parts. In the first part, these good old boys dig up a clapped out Honda 919 sport bike, slap together an engine cradle, and jam a Harbor Freight Predator 212 engine in there for the go-moderately-quickly. Once it’s all together they hoon it around a little bit, get it up to a top speed of thirty, and decide pretty much immediately that it needs more power.
In the second installment of this ludicrous series, the guys triple the power of their fresh-to-death starter Honda. With a Tillotson 225 racing lawnmower engine onboard based on basically the same blueprints as the Predator, the 919 now has a whopping 17-point-something horses, and can wind the street machine up to almost 50 miles per hour! That’s practically good enough to be safe-ish on public roads!
There is nothing I love more than jank-ass sketchy shit projects slammed together over a few beers among friends. If you take life too seriously, you’re going to die never having experienced true fun. Based on these two videos, it looks like these pals have a little bit of fun every day of their lives. Go build a weird pit bike from a 900cc Honda. You might have fun.
DISCUSSION
Street bike needs 40-50HP at a minimun to keep you out of trouble with the cars. Need to be able to do 70+ on the highway with some room and have enough grunt to out accelarate a Camry with an American riding it.
My old GS500 Race bike made 47HP and would top out at 110MPH, every shift was at 10K
Stock versions made in the 30s and are frankly underpowered.