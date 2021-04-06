Jerk Rolls A Wheel Down A Hill Into Highway Traffic; Causes Motorcyclist To Crash

Gif : Chabs / YouTube ( Other

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury after hitting a wayward wheel on an interstate in San Diego, California, last month . According to witnesses, the wheel was not from a car on the highway, but launched by some jerk in a gray shirt from the top of a hill.

Servando Lopez of San Ysidro, California, was traveling down the I-5 freeway near 1-15 North, reports CBS News 8. Seemingly out of nowhere, a wheel appeared in Lopez’s lane . Lopez attempted to get out of the way, but it was too late. His Kawasaki Vulcan 500 collided with the wheel and the crash sent him down to the road surface below. It’s the kind of crash of any motorcyclist’s nightmares.

Thankfully, Lopez was geared up and he avoided serious injury. His biggest concern after the crash was getting out of the way of traffic, from News 8:

“My first thought was ‘I gotta get up, I gotta get up’ because I don’t know what’s going on behind me. There could be cars speeding. They could run me over,” Lopez said.

Witnesses in the cars that stopped to help him reported seeing a man in a gray shirt roll the wheel down a hill and into the highway traffic. What kind of evil person does such a thing?

Unfortunately, when the California Highway Patrol arrived on scene they did not find the person that sent the wheel into traffic. As News 8 reports, police are calling it a malicious prank, but that’s definitely putting it lightly. Loose wheels pose a serious danger to both motorcyclists and car drivers . A wheel flying down a highway even caved in part of the roof of a Ford Explorer, reports Global News.

Lopez caught the whole thing on video. The wheel really does seemingly come out of nowhere.

Lopez has a takeaway from this ordeal, and it’s for fellow motorcyclists to dress for the slide, from News 8:

“I think the biggest takeaway from this is for motorcyclists to wear their gear because I hit the ground pretty hard. You can see my helmet is scratched up, my jacket is scratched up, but if I hadn’t been wearing that, I would’ve been in way worse condition,” Lopez said.

Understandably, while he wants to ride again, he’s going to take a break before getting a new motorcycle.

