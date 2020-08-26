Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

Watch An Escaped Wheel Ring Someone's Doorbell At About 40 MPH

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Wheels don’t go flying off cars too often (though it’s happened to me once in a Lemons race) but when they do, they have a remarkable ability to cover some serious, bouncy ground. This video, shot by the doorbell camera on a home in Pataskala, Ohio, shows just how much momentum and speed an errant wheel can maintain after it separates from whatever was spinning it in the first place. Ding-Dong, motherlovers!

Here, watch the destruction:

Holy crap, right? That wheel just smacks that column out of the way like it was smacking away a fly, and then it sounds like it shatters glass on the door before helpfully ringing the doorbell.

Illustration for article titled Watch An Escaped Wheel Ring Someones Doorbell At About 40 MPH
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

It’s not really clear what the wheel came from; it could be a trailer tire, though it seems large enough to have come from a car, too. The hub is smoking pretty dramatically, so perhaps the bearings seized or something like that, which caused a enough friction to weaken the metal, snapping off the wheel and sending it on its new mission to trash someone’s front door.

Illustration for article titled Watch An Escaped Wheel Ring Someones Doorbell At About 40 MPH
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

I especially like this look of absolute bafflement as this kid hears the doorbell and commotion, and comes out to see a smoldering tire on the lawn and a trashed front porch; you can almost feel the what-the-fuck rays emanating right from your monitor.

So, um, be careful out there, I guess? Do what you can to keep random wheels from slamming into your houses, somehow.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

citricola
Citric

Damn tires, interrupting my dinner, asking if I’ve heard the Goodyear news.