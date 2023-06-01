Year in and year out, some combination of black, white, silver and gray are the top four car color choices in America, and that’s a shame. Having such boring color options can make you forget that some manufacturers offer really sick hues . And to me, the sickest color of all is yellow. Nothing makes a regular car a little zestier than a yellow paint job.

I was reminded of this fact as I drove a Flare Yellow Lexus RC F around southern California a few weeks ago. To me, the whole car was elevated by the very pretty paint. Every time I’d walk up to it, I felt a sense of occasion. A gravitas.

It got me thinking: just how many yellow cars are left? Well, as it turns out, there are still tons — i t’s just on us to start buying them. Oh, and as it turns out, yellow cars also depreciate the least! Call that a good investment.

As you go through this list, you’re probably going to notice that I’ve left off some automakers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, McLaren and Lotus. They all make yellow cars. We already knew that. That’s not the point of this list. I’m here to show you that there are plenty of regular-ish cars you can still get in yellow. And let’ s be honest: you’re not buying a McLaren, anyway.

