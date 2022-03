Today, most people who buy a new car aren’t really thinking about what they want when they pick a car color. Instead, they’re considering what the person who buys it off them might want. And that’s led to all manner of neutral, but boring, colors hitting the road.



But what manufacturers out there are the worst offenders when it comes to awful color options? To find out, we asked you what car makers offer the worst colors. Here are some of your best responses.