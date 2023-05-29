I just spent about a week driving a fabulously-yellow Lexus RC F around southern California, and overall I loved it. It’s a bit old and outdated at this point, but that’s more than made up for by its wonderful 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8. It makes a noise like few other cars on the road today, but that’s not what I’m here to talk about. I’m talking about something so nit-picky and weird that — as far as I can tell — no one else has ever brought up while speaking about the RC F. Looking at you tiny, little and pointless speedometer.



You see, the RC F is a weird mix of both old and new tech, and that’s abundantly clear on the inside. I’ll be covering the ins and outs of the cabin in my full review, but today we’re just focusing on the gauge cluster. Like most Lexuses, it’s got a big digital tachometer with a speed readout surrounded by an aluminum-looking bezel in the middle that is meant to serve as a reminder that this company once built the LFA. The design is simple and crisp, if not a little basic when compared to most modern cars. To the left of it is a little information screen with all of your basics like trip info, media and directions.

Usually, Lexus products would have a similar screen to the right of the main gauge, but not the RC F, oh no. For reasons known only to God and Lexus engineers, they decided to add the smallest analogue speedometer known to man. This is not hyperbole. I have never seen a speedometer this small before. I didn’t have a tape measure, so I resorted to my iPhone’s measuring app, and that said the speedometer was just three inches in diameter. It’s literally smaller than the key that comes with the car. For reference, the tach was over five.

To make matters even more confusing for the driver, the speedometer goes up to 210 miles per hour. Disregard the fact that this thing can only do 168, and you’re left with numbers that are so small and close together that you can’t make heads or tails of them.

During my nearly 500 miles of driving, I do not think I looked at this analogue readout once other than to gawk at how pointless and small it was.



That being said, I don’t hate it. It’s a quirk – something most modern cars are thoroughly missing out on. I love weirdness in a car. They give them character – something the RC F has in spades. Would the RC F’s gauge cluster make more sense without this tiny speedo? Probably, but who cares?