Nobody likes a cookie- cutter car, especially not if you’re reading this (now green) website. You’re into the weird stuff. Stuff that doesn’t fit the mold. Stuff that sits outside of the realm of normal cars. That’s what led us to this question.



We asked you to tell us what cars on sale today are the w eirdest, and you all really delivered. However, I was a bit surprised. Some of you seem to have mistaken “weird” for “bad”, and that’s just not the case. You just misunderstood. Weird is good, my friends!

But, let’s look past the negativity. Some of you submitted so me truly excellently-weird vehicles. Some of your comments even changed the way I perceived some cars. I honestly learned there are a lot more weird cars on sale today than I thought . That’s wonderful, isn’t it?

Anyway, why don’t we take a look at the cars some of you consider to be the weirdest on the market right now.