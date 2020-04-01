There's A Surprisingly Good Variety Of Car-Themed Cookie Cutters Available

Photo : Car Cookie Cutters

I don’t bake a lot of cookies, but if I did, I’d like to use some car-themed cookie cutters so they could bake into fun shapes. Check these out!



The simply named Car Cookie Cutters outfit has a remarkably diverse collection of car profiles, emblems, and front-end illustrations you can press into cookie dough and turn into tasty treats.

Seriously, the lineup’s amazing. There are even two generations of the International Scout! A lot of great Japanese classics are represented, too. No Mitsubishi Montero yet but maybe that’s in the pipeline.

You can search through the company’s offerings by car make, but I recommend just scrolling the catalog. Come on, it’s fine. Your boss isn’t looking over your shoulder.

Photo : Car Cookie Cutters

The detail work is pretty amazing, too. Even down to the wheels–the SUVs have spikey “all-terrain” tires and the tires are smooth on the sports cars. I’m not sure how well all those little embellishments would be retained through the baking process, but it would at least make stamping the cookies out pretty fun.



Ben Hsu’s post on Japanese Nostalgic Car turned me on to these, and then in the comments somebody dropped a link to even more motorsport-themed cookie cutters from PetrolBox. Looks like you can get representations of a few different race tracks, or a jerry can, from those guys.

You don’t need to be much of a cook to make cookies, by the way. You can pretty much cop a tube of cookie dough from a grocery store, roll it out, and stick it in the oven for decent results.