I’m about to drive the 2023 Lexus RC F out in Southern California. It’s a car that has interested me for quite some time now, and I mean that literally. The RC F was first introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year, and since then not much has changed about it. But before I get behind the wheel of my “Flare Yellow” RC F, I want to know what you want to know.

Let’s get a few things out of the way first. Like I said, the RC F has been on sale since 2015 in the U.S. with only a few small changes. It’s got the same 5.0-liter V8 that pumps out 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque that it’s always had. It’s then bolted up to a Lexus-built 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to the rear tires. Horsepower has gone up a couple of ticks over the years, but that’s pretty much it.

The RC F arguably got its biggest update ever for the 2023 model year, inside at least. Drivers are now treated to an optional 10.3-inch center display touchscreen with bu ilt-in Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It’s a welcome addition to a cockpit that has had to deal with the same janky Lexus touchpad unit for the past few years.

The RC F that I’ll be sampling is not a top-dog Track Edition model. However, it does have some interesting performance-ish bits. The base car starts at $67,845 (including destination), but the car I’ll be testing has a sticker price of $91,210. That’s a lot of cash, and you’re probably wondering what all that extra money gets you. Well, the big ticket item on this vehicle’s option list is the $17,775 Carbon Package. For all that cash, you get a carbon fiber roof, rear bumper, lip and air dam front spoiler, fin rocker, door lower molding and a retracting wing rear spoiler.

You also get 19-inch matte black wheels riding on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires and carbon fiber interior trimmings. I know it’s called the “Carbon Package” but there’s other non-carbon, non-performance stuff you get, to o, like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel with a power steering column and park assist. So, you get a lot for your money, but is it enough to justify nearly 18 grand in added cost? We’ll see.



In terms of competitors, the Lexus is well down on power compared to vehicles like the BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C63, Audi RS5 and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, but it’s also a lot cheaper than those offerings. It’s also the only one that still offers a V8 and natural aspiration, if you’re into that sort of thing (like me).

Anyway, drop down below and let me know what you want to know about the 2023 Lexus RC F.