Every EV Launched While the Tesla Cybertruck Was Delayed

For most car makers, once you announce the plan to build a new car, you have to go ahead and make it. That’s why automakers such as Ford unveiled the production-ready Bronco in July 2020 and had it in dealerships (or on eBay) 12 months later. But for Tesla, those same time constraints don’t seem to apply.



It’s for that reason that the electric car maker appears to have delayed almost every single one of its cars at one point or another. The Tesla Model 3 was hit by production delays in the early days, and the electric Semi truck has faced setback after setback.

But no Tesla has been more synonymous with delays than the long-awaited Cybertruck. First unveiled way back in November 2019, the Cybertruck promised an alternative future for EV buyers. It was rugged and eye-catching but would come with all the hauling prowess of best-selling truck from the likes of Ford and GM. It was also pretty damn ugly, but that’s just my opinion.

When Elon Musk first rolled the Cybertruck out on stage, and promptly smashed its windows, he claimed it would be in production by November 2021. But as the years rolled on, that date was pushed further and further back. Now, it doesn’t look like the controversial EV will be in mass production before 2024.

In the year since the Cybertruck was meant to go on sale, a whole host of other automakers have unveiled and launched EVs of their own. So we wondered just how many had launched while people were waiting to cash in their Cybertruck reservation. It turns out, there were a lot.

So, here is every EV that has launched into US dealers since November 2021. If you’re sitting on Cybertruck reservation, is there a car in this list you’d have taken instead?