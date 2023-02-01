Every EV Launched While the Tesla Cybertruck Was Delayed

Car Culture

Production of the Cybertruck was due to start in late 2021, but the never-ending stream of delays meant loads of EVs made it to market before Tesla’s pickup.

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of a silver Tesla Cybertruck with an orange "delayed" stamp on it.
Tesla Cybertruck: Coming soon?
Photo: Nic Coury/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

For most car makers, once you announce the plan to build a new car, you have to go ahead and make it. That’s why automakers such as Ford unveiled the production-ready Bronco in July 2020 and had it in dealerships (or on eBay) 12 months later. But for Tesla, those same time constraints don’t seem to apply.

It’s for that reason that the electric car maker appears to have delayed almost every single one of its cars at one point or another. The Tesla Model 3 was hit by production delays in the early days, and the electric Semi truck has faced setback after setback.

But no Tesla has been more synonymous with delays than the long-awaited Cybertruck. First unveiled way back in November 2019, the Cybertruck promised an alternative future for EV buyers. It was rugged and eye-catching but would come with all the hauling prowess of best-selling truck from the likes of Ford and GM. It was also pretty damn ugly, but that’s just my opinion.

When Elon Musk first rolled the Cybertruck out on stage, and promptly smashed its windows, he claimed it would be in production by November 2021. But as the years rolled on, that date was pushed further and further back. Now, it doesn’t look like the controversial EV will be in mass production before 2024.

In the year since the Cybertruck was meant to go on sale, a whole host of other automakers have unveiled and launched EVs of their own. So we wondered just how many had launched while people were waiting to cash in their Cybertruck reservation. It turns out, there were a lot.

So, here is every EV that has launched into US dealers since November 2021. If you’re sitting on Cybertruck reservation, is there a car in this list you’d have taken instead?

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Audi Q4 E-Tron

A photo of a silver Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV.
Photo: Audi.

Unveiled: 2019

Launched: 2021

Despite being unveiled in the same year as Tesla’s pickup truck, both the SUV and Sportback iteration of Audi’s all-electric Q4 E-Tron made it to market before the Cybertruck.

GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV

A photo of a white Hummer electric pickup driving on a road.
Photo: GMC

Unveiled: 2019

Launched: 2021

Famously, GM managed to deliver a single Hummer EV in 2021. That might sound silly, but it’s still one more delivery than Tesla managed of the Cybertruck that year.

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S

A photo of a the side of a Rivian R1S electric SUV.
Photo: Rivian

Unveiled: 2018

Launched: 2021

Sure, the R1T truck might have gone on sale a touch too early to make it onto our list, but the launch of the R1s at the end of 2021 means Rivian managed to begin production of two new cars before Tesla managed to rustle up the parts for a few Cybertrucks.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

A photo of a white Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric hatchback.
Photo: Hyundai

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2021

Angular, but cool. With the Ioniq 5, Hyundai gave Tesla a masterclass in sci-fi-inspired design that actually looked nice. Good car, and on the market ages before the Cybertruck.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

A photo of a silver Kia EV6 electric car at sunset.
Photo: Kia

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2021

The Hyundai’s more sensible-looking sibling also made it on sale before Tesla shipped a single Cybertruck. The EV6 has even spawned a hot, more powerful model while we’ve been waiting for Tesla’s truck.

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

A photo of a red Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.
Photo: Porsche

Unveiled: 2022

Launched: 2022

Apparently the name Taycan derives from the Turkish for “lively young horse.” I wonder if the Turkish word for Cybertruck translates to “late old pig.”

BMW iX

BMW iX

A photo of a silver BMW iX electric SUV.
Photo: BMW

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

The first of three BMW electric cars that made it on sale while we were waiting for the Cybertruck to launch. But since launching, the iX has been faced with its first recall. Maybe delays to the Cybertruck were to avoid anything like this, as you can’t recall a car if it’s imaginary.

BMW i4

BMW i4

A photo of a dark green BMW i4 electric sedan.
Photo: BMW

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

The second BMW EV to launch while we’ve been waiting for the Cybertruck is the i4. This all-electric coupe went on sale in 2022 and might be the best looking BMW you can buy today. It’s this or the Z4.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning

A photo of a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.
Photo: Ford

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

While we’ve been waiting for Tesla’s pickup truck, Ford has unveiled, begun production of and started delivering its own EV truck. It’s amazing what you can do when your CEO isn’t faffing about with space travel and social media.

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

A photo of two Toyota bZ4X electric SUVs parked near the sea.
Photo: Toyota

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

One of only two cars with more harsh angles than the Tesla Cybertruck, the first all-electric vehicle from Toyota hit the U.S. shores last year. It was soon recalled, but at least a few of them still made it out the factory.

Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriq

A photo of a silver Cadillac Lyriq in the desert.
Photo: Cadillac

Unveiled: 2020

Launched: 2022

Deliveries of the Lyriq, Cadillac’s first all-electric model, might have been slow to get off the ground, but they’re building. The luxurious SUV is billed as the future of the historic American marque, thanks to its stylish looks, comfortable ride and swanky interior.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

A photo of a blue Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in the sun.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Unveiled: 2022

Launched: 2022

The Mercedes EQS Sedan went on sale before the Cybertruck was due to launch, but its high-riding sibling has come out in the months since. The all-electric SUV starts at roughly twice the initial price of the Cybertruck, but would you rather have one real car or two imaginary ones?

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

A photo of a gold Nissan Ariya electric SUV driving on a hill.
Photo: Nissan

Unveiled: 2020

Launched: 2022

Nissan has been shifting its Leaf electric cars for more than a decade now. It finally added a second electric car to its lineup with the Ariya last year. It sold fewer than 1,000 units by the end of 2022, but at least it’s a start.

Genesis Electrified G80

Genesis Electrified G80

A photo of a teal Genesis Electrified G80 sedan.
Photo: Genesis

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

South Korea might have had the electrified G80 sedan since 2021, but here in the U.S. we had to wait another year until we could have this boujie EV sedan on these fair shores. So maybe we’ll get the Cybertruck a year after it launches in South Korea too?

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra

A photo of two Subaru Solterra electric SUvs on a dirt road.
Photo: Subaru

Unveiled: 2021

Launched: 2022

This is the other car with more angles than a Cybertruck, if you were interested. Subaru sold less than 1,000 Solterra EVs in America last year, but that’s still 1,000 more than the number of Cybertrucks out on the road.

BMW i7

BMW i7

A photo of an electric BMW i7 sedan driving on a road.
Photo: BMW

Unveiled: 2022

Launched: 2023

The latest EV to hit the market is the i7 from BMW. This luxurious limo has slowly been rolling out across the U.S. in recent months. And while it’s looks may be divisive onscreen, I can confirm that it looks a lot better in real life.

