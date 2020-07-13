2021 Ford Bronco: The Long-Awaited Official Info Dump

Photo : Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco has finally been revealed to the public. Pull up a chair, crack a beverage, and let’s discuss the vehicle’s officially confirmed highlights and specs.

Jalopnik didn’t agree to any Bronco info embargoes so we’ll just be discussing things as they’re revealed and update this thread in real-time. Refresh early, refresh often! The Bronco Sport will be covered in another writeup, this thread will focus on the two-door and four-door full-sized 2021 Bronco models.



You can see everything and everything in Ford’s press release, I’ll organize and interpret as quickly as I can.

The Coolest Features

Seven-speed manual confirmed!

Engines And Powertrains

The base engine will be a 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo EcoBoost claiming 270 HP and 310 lb-ft of torque. A version of that engine currently sees duty in the Ranger.

The better powerplant will be an optional 2.7-liter six-cylinder EcoBoost that’s supposed to churn out 310 HP and 400 lb-ft of torque. A variant of that engine’s been seen before in the current F-150.

Chassis And Body

Interior

Off-Road Stuff

Pricing

So You Want To Buy A Bronco...

Ford seems to be taking a note from Tesla and is letting people “reserve” Broncos with a $100 deposit on Ford’s website. I don’t really see the point of doing this from a consumer’s perspective, but it’s a great way to generate revenue for the automaker. (I guess, theoretically, it saves you a spot in line?)

Just relax and wait for the first few months of hype and dealer markups to cool off. Wait though, if everybody does that, automakers will bail on building enthusiast vehicles. Hmm...

“But I Want To Give Ford Even More Money Now?!”

Ford has (brilliantly) done a Bronco merch drop on Amazon, so go nuts over there.

More Pictures

Photo : Ford

Photo : Ford

We’re consolidating all the official 2021 Ford Bronco pics we can find in their own thread, too.



