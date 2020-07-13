2021 Ford Bronco Pricing: The Two-Door Starts At $29,995

Photo : Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco is here. Ford said that the two-door version will start at $29,995, or $205 more than the two-door Jeep Wrangler, both including destination charges. Pricing for the four-door and Sport trims will be more.

You can “reserve” your Ford Bronco for $100 right now at Ford.com, though it’s unclear what that gets you. All we currently know is that probably the cheapest Bronco is priced to be competitive with its Jeep counterpart, which makes sense given that it’s the first real competitor to the Wrangler in years.

Here’s more on what comes standard on two-door, aka what that price will get you right off the bat:

Both Bronco two- and four-door models make the open-air experience quick, easy and fun. Two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color and an available premium painted modular top with four sections that adds a removable panel over the rear seats and cargo area. Four-door models have four removable roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on all models can be removed by one person by unlocking the latches from the interior. First-row panels stow away onboard on two-door models. All modular hardtops have rear quarter windows that are removable in three easy steps – snap, push and lift away in a fraction of the time it takes for competitors – without removing the roof panels. By locating the sportbar behind the second row, both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night.

Getting the Bronco in at under $30,000 was an obvious priority for Ford, who I guess is probably betting that the new Bronco might look like a shinier, happier creature compared to the fourth-generation Wrangler, unveiled in 2017. We’ll see if that bet is correct.

(Update, 8:51 p.m.: Ford also announced four-door pricing, which I initially missed.)

The four-door Bronco starts at $34,695, with the rest of pricing to be released later.

Photo : Ford

For comparison purposes, here is for a four-door Wrangler:

