2021 Ford Bronco Trim Levels And Option Packages Explained

The 2021 Ford Bronco is coming out swinging with seven trim levels and five packages to pick from at launch. There’s a lot of good stuff here so let’s break it all down and figure out which version will be the best to buy.
Baseline Bronco specs and info can be found in our big infodump thread, but just to bring everyone up to speed the top-level info is:
Two body styles: A two-door (100.4-inch wheelbase) and a four-door (116.1-inch wheelbase).
Three powertrain options: A 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 turbo with a 10-speed auto or a seven-speed manual (it’s a six-speed with one crawler gear), or a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo that you have to pair with the automatic. Both come with four-wheel drive exclusively.
Pricing: The prices are pulled from Ford’s site, but don’t include destination fees and other fees. So, use them for comparative purposes but understand you’re going to pay at least a little more.
2021 Ford Bronco Base ($28,500/$33,200)
Base is the entry-level bare-bones Bronco, naturally.
Ford says: “Designed for customers who want a no-frills 4x4 SUV or for those looking to customize their very own vehicle for rugged off-road adventure.”
Base pricing two-door: $28,500 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $33,200 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 3.73:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- 4x4 with part-time selectable engagement
- 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine
- 7-speed manual transmission with crawler gear
- Easily removable doors and roof
- Terrain Management System with five G.O.A.T. Modes
- 16-inch silver-painted steel wheels
- 30-inch P255/70R16 all-season road tires (Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685)
- SYNC 4 with 8-inch touch screen
- Carpeted flooring and cloth seats
Optional equipment listed:
- 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)
- 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control
- Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement
- Sasquatch Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend ($35,880)
I have a feeling that this model is going to be the defacto base that dealers try to get people into. The LED headlights and sexier wheels alone will increase the vehicle’s curb appeal a lot and since the list price probably won’t be too much higher than Base, the monthly payment bump will be an easy sell on a lot of people. Also, it doesn’t seem to be available as a two-door.
Ford says: “For customers looking for off-road capability with greater comfort, technology and convenience”
Base pricing two-door: N/A
Base pricing four-door: $35,880 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 3.73:1/4.27:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Base features
- Terrain Management System with six G.O.A.T. Modes
- 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum wheels
- 32-inch P255/75R17 all-terrain tires (Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S)
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob
- LED fog lamps
- Carbonized Gray grille
- Privacy glass
Optional equipment listed:
- 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)
- 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control
- Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement
- Heated front seats and remote start (10-speed automatic only)
- Sasquatch Package
- Mid Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Race Red
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond ($36,050/$38,545)
This looks like it’s going to be the “lower-budget off-roady one,” as it steps up the exterior with bigger bumpers and adds earnest LT (thicker) off-road tires. It’s also got skid plates, a broad color pallet, just generally looks mean. How sweet are those big steelies?
Ford says: “Next-level outdoor adventure adds heavy-duty off-road hardware and marine-grade washout interior.”
Base pricing two-door: $36,050 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $38,545 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 4.46:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Big Bend features
- Heavy-duty modular front bumper and powder-coated steel rear bumper
- Rock rails and heavy-duty bash plates
- Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes
- 17-inch black-painted steel wheels
- 32-inch LT265/70R17 all-terrain tires (General Grabber A/Tx)
- Auxiliary switches in overhead console
- Marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring
Optional equipment listed:
- 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)
- 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control
- Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement
- Sasquatch Package
- Mid Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Race Red
- Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks ($38,955/$41,450)
This seems like it will be the semi-lux roadgoing version, essentially the equivalent of the Jeep Wrangler Sahara. Instead of armor and a boat-inspired interior, it ships with heated seats and prettier wheels.
Ford says: “For customers who prefer style and technology on-road and off.”
Base pricing two-door: $38,955 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $41,450 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratios: 3.73:1/4.27:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Big Bend features
- Terrain Management System with six G.O.A.T. Modes
- 18-inch black-painted machined-face aluminum wheels
- 32-inch P255/70R18 all-terrain tires (Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S)
- Signature LED headlamps and taillamps
- Body-color exterior door handles, mirror caps and fender flares
- Powder-coated tube steps
- Cloth heated front row bucket seats
- Mid Package
Optional equipment listed:
- 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)
- 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control
- Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement
- Leather-trimmed seats
- Sasquatch Package
- High Package
- Lux Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Race Red
- Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat
2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak ($48,875/$51,370)
This is basically the closest thing to a “Raptor SUV” Ford is officially turning out right now. It’s focused on off-road desert driving in comfort and is only available with the bigger 2.7-liter engine, which sadly, means you can’t have it with a manual transmission.
Ford says: “The all-out desert runner, Bronco Wildtrak comes with the Sasquatch Package, 35-inch tires, and seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Baja.”
Base pricing two-door: $48,875 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $51,370 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratio: 4.70:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Outer Banks features
- Mid Package
- Sasquatch Package
- 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)
- 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine
- 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control
- Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement
- Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Baja
- Modular Shadow Black-painted hardtop
- Wildtrak hood graphic
- Carpeted flooring
- Cloth heated front row bucket seats
Optional equipment listed:
- Leather-trimmed seats
- High Package
- Lux Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Race Red
- Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands ($42,095/$44,590)
This is pretty much the Wrangler Rubicon rival. All the off-roady options, geared slightly more toward rock-crawling than desert running. So if the Wildtrak is the Raptor-pick for the southwest, this might be the play for Rubicon Trail-type wheeling or any other off-road adventures you might do in other corners of the country that don’t have desert.
Ford says: “Designed for the ultimate in Bronco 4x4 off-road capability, Bronco Badlands comes with its own unique heavy-duty suspension that includes a front stabilizer bar disconnect.”
Base pricing two-door: $42,095 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $44,590 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratios: 4.7:1 (manual); 4.46:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Big Bend features
- Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Rock Crawl and Baja
- 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted machined-face aluminum wheels
- 33-inch LT285/70R17 all-terrain tires (BF Goodrich KO2)
- Unique Badlands suspension with front stabilizer bar disconnect
- Heavy-duty modular front bumper, powder-coated steel rear bumper
- Auxiliary switches in overhead console
- Marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring
Optional equipment listed:
- 33-inch LT285/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)
- Leather-trimmed seats
- Sasquatch Package
- Mid Package
- High Package
- Lux Package
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Velocity Blue
- Shadow Black
- Antimatter Blue
- Iconic Silver
- Carbonized Grey
- Oxford White
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Race Red
- Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat
2021 Ford Bronco First Edition ($59,305/$63,500)
If you really want to feel special, Ford has provided this opportunity to lighten your wallet for some decorative bits.
Ford says: “Bronco First Edition debuts with Badlands mechanicals, Outer Banks interior appointments and rugged Wildtrak exterior features. Only 3,500 are slated to be built.”
Base pricing two-door: $59,305 (plus destination charge and fees)
Base pricing four-door: $63,500 (plus destination charge and fees)
Axle ratio: 4.70:1 (auto)
Standard equipment listed:
- The Badlands features
- 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)
- Lux Package
- Sasquatch Package
- First Edition hood and bodyside graphics
- Modular Shadow Black-painted hard top
- Safari bar
- Carpeted flooring
- Unique interior
- Leather-trimmed seats with heated front row
- 10-way power driver’s seat
Optional equipment listed:
- There’s nothing left, this Bronco has everything. (You’d sure hope so for $60,000.)
Colors available:
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Area 51
- Cactus Grey
- Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat
2021 Ford Bronco Packages
You might have noticed a few packages listed as standard or optional within the various trim levels, so here’s what’s included within each of those.
Standard Package
This is what comes with all Broncos at a minimum, before you order anything.
- LED headlamps
- Black door handles
- Mirror caps
- Fender flares and fender tie-down hooks
- Manual air conditioning
- Push-button start
Mid Package
This is the first “step-up,” most significantly adding heated seats (woo!) and a suite of safety features.
- Two-door Intelligent Access with lock and unlock functionality
- 110V/150W AC power outlet
- Ambient footwell lighting
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control
- Heated front seats
- Illuminated visor mirrors
- Remote Start System (automatic transmission only)
- Reverse Sensing System
- Subscription navigation with three month trial
- SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition
- Ford Co-Pilot360 including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS with CrossTraffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Rear view camera with backup assist grid lines
High Package
The big touchscreen and 360-camera in this kit make the Bronco quite a bit more modern than it is otherwise.
- Mid Package content
- 12-inch center stack touchscreen
- 360-degree camera
- Additional sound deadening
- Forward Sensing System
- Sideview mirror LED approach lamps
Lux Package
These are just toys you really only need to order if you’ve got plenty of bucks to burn. Although, I will say, a heated steering wheel is sweet.
- High Package content
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- 10-speaker B&O Sound System
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Heated steering wheel
- Universal garage door opener
- Two extra front row USB smart-charging ports
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
- Wireless charging pad
Sasquatch Package
This kit elevates the Bronco’s off-road abilities significantly. The big tires, soft suspension, and aggressive axle ratio would make it a solid crawler.
- 17-inch black-painted aluminum beadlock-capable wheels
- 35-inch LT315/ 70R17 mud terrain tires
- Electronic-locking front and rear axles
- 4.7:1 final drive ratio
- High-clearance suspension
- Position-sensitive Bilstein shocks
- High-clearance fender flares
Look Even Closer
That’s as comprehensive of a rundown as I could come up with. The 2021 Ford Bronco is squarely targeting the Jeep Wrangler, but also posting up as a rival for the Toyota 4Runner and Land Rover Defender. And it looks like it’s taking one hell of a shot.