2021 Ford Bronco Trim Levels And Option Packages Explained

The 2021 Ford Bronco is coming out swinging with seven trim levels and five packages to pick from at launch. There’s a lot of good stuff here so let’s break it all down and figure out which version will be the best to buy.



Baseline Bronco specs and info can be found in our big infodump thread, but just to bring everyone up to speed the top-level info is:

Two body styles: A two-door (100.4 -inch wheelbase) and a four-door (116.1 -inch wheelbase).



Three powertrain options: A 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 turbo with a 10-speed auto or a seven-speed manual (it’s a six-speed with one crawler gear), or a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin- turbo that you have to pair with the automatic. Both come with four-wheel drive exclusively .

Pricing: The prices are pulled from Ford’s site, but don’t include destination fees and other fees. So, use them for comparative purposes but understand you’re going to pay at least a little more.

2021 Ford Bronco Base ($28,500/$33,200)



Image : Ford

Base is the entry-level bare-bones Bronco, naturally.



Ford says: “Designed for customers who want a no-frills 4x4 SUV or for those looking to customize their very own vehicle for rugged off-road adventure.”

Base pricing two-door: $28,500 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $33,200 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 3.73:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

4x4 with part-time selectable engagement

2.3-liter EcoBoost engine

7-speed manual transmission with crawler gear

Easily removable doors and roof

Terrain Management System with five G.O.A.T. Modes

16-inch silver-painted steel wheels

30-inch P255/70R16 all-season road tires (Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685)

SYNC 4 with 8-inch touch screen

Carpeted flooring and cloth seats

Optional equipment listed:

2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)

10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control

Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement

Sasquatch Package

Colors available:



Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend ($35,880)

Image : Ford

I have a feeling that this model is going to be the defacto base that dealers try to get people into. The LED headlights and sexier wheels alone will increase the vehicle’s curb appeal a lot and since the list price probably won’t be too much higher than Base, the monthly payment bump will be an easy sell on a lot of people. Also, it doesn’t seem to be available as a two-door.



Ford says: “For customers looking for off-road capability with greater comfort, technology and convenience”

Base pricing two-door: N/A

Base pricing four-door: $35,880 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 3.73:1/4.27:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Base features

Terrain Management System with six G.O.A.T. Modes

17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum wheels

32-inch P255/75R17 all-terrain tires (Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob

LED fog lamps

Carbonized Gray grille

Privacy glass

Optional equipment listed:

2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)

10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control

Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement

Heated front seats and remote start (10-speed automatic only)

Sasquatch Package

Mid Package

Colors available:

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Race Red

2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond ($36,050/$38,545)

Image : Ford

This looks like it’s going to be the “lower-budget off-roady one,” as it steps up the exterior with bigger bumpers and adds earnest LT (thicker) off-road tires. It’s also got skid plates, a broad color pallet, just generally looks mean. How sweet are those big steelies?



Ford says: “Next-level outdoor adventure adds heavy-duty off-road hardware and marine-grade washout interior.”

Base pricing two-door: $36,050 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $38,545 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratios: 4.46:1 (manual); 4.46:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Big Bend features

Heavy-duty modular front bumper and powder-coated steel rear bumper

Rock rails and heavy-duty bash plates

Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes

17-inch black-painted steel wheels

32-inch LT265/70R17 all-terrain tires (General Grabber A/Tx)

Auxiliary switches in overhead console

Marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring

Optional equipment listed:

2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)

10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control

Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement

Sasquatch Package

Mid Package

Colors available:

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Race Red

Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat

2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks ($38,955/$41,450)

Image : Ford

This seems like it will be the semi-lux roadgoing version, essentially the equivalent of the Jeep Wrangler Sahara. Instead of armor and a boat-inspired interior, it ships with heated seats and prettier wheels.



Ford says: “For customers who prefer style and technology on-road and off.”

Base pricing two-door: $38,955 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $41,450 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratios: 3.73:1/4.27:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Big Bend features

Terrain Management System with six G.O.A.T. Modes

18-inch black-painted machined-face aluminum wheels

32-inch P255/70R18 all-terrain tires (Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S)



Signature LED headlamps and taillamps

Body-color exterior door handles, mirror caps and fender flares

Powder-coated tube steps

Cloth heated front row bucket seats

Mid Package

Optional equipment listed:

2.7-liter EcoBoost engine (requires 10-speed automatic)

10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control

Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement

Leather-trimmed seats

Sasquatch Package

High Package

Lux Package

Colors available:



Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Race Red

Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak ($48,875/$51,370)

Image : Ford

This is basically the closest thing to a “Raptor SUV” Ford is officially turning out right now. It’s focused on off-road desert driving in comfort and is only available with the bigger 2.7-liter engine, which sadly, means you can’t have it with a manual transmission.



Ford says: “The all-out desert runner, Bronco Wildtrak comes with the Sasquatch Package, 35-inch tires, and seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Baja.”

Base pricing two-door: $48,875 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $51,370 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratio: 4.70:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Outer Banks features

Mid Package

Sasquatch Package

35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)

2.7-liter EcoBoost engine

10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control

Advanced 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement

Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Baja

Modular Shadow Black-painted hardtop

Wildtrak hood graphic

Carpeted flooring

Cloth heated front row bucket seats

Optional equipment listed:

Leather-trimmed seats

High Package

Lux Package

Colors available:

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Race Red

Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands ($42,095/$44,590)

Image : Ford

This is pretty much the Wrangler Rubicon rival. All the off-roady options, geared slightly more toward rock-crawling than desert running. So if the Wildtrak is the Raptor-pick for the southwest, this might be the play for Rubicon Trail-type wheeling or any other off-road adventures you might do in other corners of the country that don’t have desert.



Ford says: “Designed for the ultimate in Bronco 4x4 off-road capability, Bronco Badlands comes with its own unique heavy-duty suspension that includes a front stabilizer bar disconnect.”

Base pricing two-door: $42,095 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $44,590 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratios: 4.7:1 (manual); 4.46:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Big Bend features

Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes including Rock Crawl and Baja

17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted machined-face aluminum wheels

33-inch LT285/70R17 all-terrain tires (BF Goodrich KO2)

Unique Badlands suspension with front stabilizer bar disconnect

Heavy-duty modular front bumper, powder-coated steel rear bumper

Auxiliary switches in overhead console

Marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring

Optional equipment listed:

33-inch LT285/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)

Leather-trimmed seats

Sasquatch Package

Mid Package

High Package

Lux Package

Colors available:

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Velocity Blue

Shadow Black

Antimatter Blue

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Grey

Oxford White

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Race Red

Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition ($59,305/$63,500)

Image : Ford

If you really want to feel special, Ford has provided this opportunity to lighten your wallet for some decorative bits.

Ford says: “Bronco First Edition debuts with Badlands mechanicals, Outer Banks interior appointments and rugged Wildtrak exterior features. Only 3,500 are slated to be built.”

Base pricing two-door: $59,305 (plus destination charge and fees)

Base pricing four-door: $63,500 (plus destination charge and fees)

Axle ratio: 4.70:1 (auto)

Standard equipment listed:

The Badlands features

35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires (Goodyear Territory)

Lux Package

Sasquatch Package

First Edition hood and bodyside graphics

Modular Shadow Black-painted hard top

Safari bar

Carpeted flooring

Unique interior

Leather-trimmed seats with heated front row

10-way power driver’s seat

Optional equipment listed:

There’s nothing left, this Bronco has everything. (You’d sure hope so for $60,000.)

Colors available:

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Area 51

Cactus Grey

Cyber Orange Metallic Tricoat

2021 Ford Bronco Packages

You might have noticed a few packages listed as standard or optional within the various trim levels, so here’s what’s included within each of those.

Standard Package

This is what comes with all Broncos at a minimum, before you order anything.

LED headlamps

Black door handles

Mirror caps

Fender flares and fender tie-down hooks

Manual air conditioning

Push-button start

Mid Package

This is the first “step-up,” most significantly adding heated seats (woo!) and a suite of safety features.

Two-door Intelligent Access with lock and unlock functionality

110V/150W AC power outlet

Ambient footwell lighting

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control

Heated front seats

Illuminated visor mirrors

Remote Start System (automatic transmission only)

Reverse Sensing System

Subscription navigation with three month trial

SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition

Ford Co-Pilot360 including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS with CrossTraffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Rear view camera with backup assist grid lines

High Package

The big touchscreen and 360-camera in this kit make the Bronco quite a bit more modern than it is otherwise.

Mid Package content

12-inch center stack touchscreen

360-degree camera

Additional sound deadening

Forward Sensing System

Sideview mirror LED approach lamps

Lux Package

These are just toys you really only need to order if you’ve got plenty of bucks to burn. Although, I will say, a heated steering wheel is sweet.

High Package content

Adaptive Cruise Control

10-speaker B&O Sound System

Evasive Steering Assist

Heated steering wheel

Universal garage door opener

Two extra front row USB smart-charging ports

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System

Wireless charging pad

Sasquatch Package

This kit elevates the Bronco’s off-road abilities significantly. The big tires, soft suspension, and aggressive axle ratio would make it a solid crawler.

17-inch black-painted aluminum beadlock-capable wheels

35-inch LT315/ 70R17 mud terrain tires

Electronic-locking front and rear axles

4.7:1 final drive ratio

High-clearance suspension

Position-sensitive Bilstein shocks

High-clearance fender flares

Look Even Closer

I tried to organize this information as well as Kinja would let me, and most importantly, make it Control-F searchable. But if you’d rather ingest this through spreadsheets try these:

Graphic : Ford

Graphic : Ford

Graphic : Ford

That’s as comprehensive of a rundown as I could come up with. The 2021 Ford Bronco is squarely targeting the Jeep Wrangler, but also posting up as a rival for the Toyota 4Runner and Land Rover Defender. And it looks like it’s taking one hell of a shot.

