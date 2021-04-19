The Genesis 'Electrified G80' Is An All-Wheel-Drive Power Bank Rocking Teal Paint

Photo : Genesis

Genesis is joining the pack of battery-electric vehicles with its new Electrified G80. The first EV from Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand comes standard with all-wheel-drive and a neat function that lets the vehicle to act like a emergency power supply, powering appliances.



The Genesis Electrified G80, revealed at the 2021 Shanghai auto show, is the pure-electric version of the G80 sedan that Genesis says is the core of its sedan lineup. It carries the same looks as the gasoline-powered G80, with some minor changes like a revised facia and rear bumper. I’m really digging the teal paint.

Photo : Genesis

Photo : Genesis

The sedan comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system managed by the Disconnector Actuator System (DAS). The oddly named feature switches the car between AWD and RWD based on driving conditions, assuring optimum efficiency. Genesis says that the E-G80 packs a 365 horsepower, 516 lb-ft torque punch and will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.



It also features a Vehicle to Load system that has a maximum output of 3.6 kW. This lets owners of the Electrified G80 use their cars like a generator to power household appliances in an emergency. A few other EVs have this, but it’s a neat feature to see come equipped in more vehicles. That output is more than the Ford F-150 hybrid’s 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard system provides — a feature that found use during the Texas freeze earlier this year.

Photo : Genesis

Genesis hasn’t provided full specs for the battery pack but says it delivers an estimated maximum range of more than 310 miles based on NEDC standards; using the Korean EV rating, the Electrified G80 has a range of 265 miles. The pack supports 350 kW fast-charging, which the company says will replenish the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

The car retains the familiar G80 interior with some upgrades. Genesis says that this interior comes with recycled fabrics, natural materials and the leather uses natural dyes.

Photo : Genesis

To add an extra dash of luxury, it has an anti-noise system to reduce road drone in the cabin and an adaptive suspension that uses a camera to determine how to adjust itself.



Overall, while Genesis hasn’t created anything too amazing or world-altering, it has produced a strong EV contender. But if I may suggest a better name, call it the G8E. You can send my check in the mail.

Genesis hasn’t revealed the cost, but does say that information about its introduction to the U.S. and Canada will come later this year. The range doesn’t sound impressive, but we’ll see what happens when it reaches America. I hope it keeps that sweet teal color when it does hit our shores.