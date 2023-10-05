Drunk Woman Yelling At German Tourists To Get Out Of The Country Fundamentally Misunderstands Concept Of Tourism

A seemingly drunk New Jersey woman was fined after a viral video showed her verbally berating a group of German tourists on what seems to be an NJ Transit train bound for New York City. She could be heard telling them to “get the fuck out of our country.” While I agree there are far too many European tourists in NYC already, her methods leave much to be desired.

Brianna Pinnix, a 30-year-old from Mahwah, NJ, approached the group of male tourists and asked them if they were German before aggressively demanding an answer, according to The New York Post. Her boyfriend tries his darndest to hold her back and remove her from the situation, but it’s all for naught.

“Brie, Brie, do not do this, do not do this, you’re going to get arrested,” he pleaded. “I can handle my own,” she insisted. “Brie, please stop this, please. Stop this, or I’m never going to talk to you again,” her boyfriend warned. “I love you, but get off me,” she told him.

Later on, one of the men Pinnex was going after stood up, said something we couldn’t understand, sat back down and shook his head. Off-camera we can hear someone decide to be sexist by saying “Women… in 2023, we’re allowing women to think they’re the man.” So, all around there’s some real solid assholeishness. Really great people all over this train.

‘Drunk’ woman chews out tourists on NYC-bound train before telling them to ‘get the f–k out’ of US

Through the video, we also learn that Pinnix’s boyfriend – the one trying to stop all of this – is indeed an immigrant himself.

“Yeah… but I’m responsible for you, so it’s OK,” she said while laughing. Good lord.

Eventually, Pinnix makes another run at the tourists as her boyfriend tries to hold her back,

“How about you get the fuck out of our country,” she yelled at them. I’ve got a couple of issues with this. One: you shouldn’t yell that at anyone, ever. Two: they’re tourists, which means by definition they will be leaving the country eventually. It just doesn’t make sense, Brianna.

It will not come as much of a surprise to learn that Pinnix has been fired from her job at Capital Rx where she was a talent acquisition specialist, whatever that means.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatroy behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” the company said in a statement to The Post. “The firmer employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”

New Jersey Transit is reportedly looking into the incident, and has not confirmed it was one of their trains. That being said, I’ve spent a good amount of time on NJ Transit trains, and this looks very similar.