The only useful cars of the era that might have been designed with eye towards female buyers would likely have been from GM. In the ‘40s, design pioneer Harley Earl started hiring women to work as designers under him; by the ‘50s, he had an entire team of female industrial designers to help sculpt concept cars and design interiors on production vehicles, with promising results.

The “Damsels of Design,” as GM’s public relations team nicknamed them, got their own show in 1958, where amenities on concept cars such as childproof locks and lighted vanity mirrors were featured, decades before their mass adoption by the industry. Unfortunately, Earl’s retirement in 1958 and his vastly-more-sexist replacement reportedly made their careers miserable, and the women all lost influence in the design process as a result; shortly after, all but one was fired. Virtually no other company attempted to foster women’s careers in design for decades.

Why Not Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

The modern era has seen some attempts at leveling the playing field of the auto industry, although sometimes in extremely roundabout ways. GM, for example, had Mary Sipes head the company’s full-size truck line in the early ‘00s; her team, however, was almost entirely men. She remained committed to getting her employees to actively consider female buyers, however.

How? A workplace crossdressing event, obviously.

As that Automotive News story (titled “Talk About Your Crossovers”) details, “about 100 male General Motors employees… had to wear skirts made from garbage bags, put on size-11 high-heeled shoes, sport long fake fingernails, and carry purses and baby dolls” in the service of understanding how female buyers experienced their trucks. Mark Cieslak, assistant vehicle chief engineer for full-sized trucks, stated to Automotive News “Trying to get into the vehicle (dressed as a woman) was a very different experience.” Yeah man, you’re tellin’ me.

While the mental image of 100 high heel novices learning to walk in them all at once is a humorous image (it’s hard at first!), the event did end up influencing GM’s product lines. Automotive News mentioned that the center console was redesigned for the GMT900 line of full-size trucks, to better accommodate a purse. I asked GM directly about what other changes had occurred, and a representative told me Sipes’ project led directly to modified door handles and running board designs, as well as changes to second- and third-row seating to allow children to have easier access without parental assistance.

In years since, the company has ensured that focus groups specifically center on women who drive full-size trucks and GM says its design process specifically is centered around more diverse buyers now; the initiative appears to have worked, as Tahoe buyers went from roughly 30 percent women in 2003, when the event was held, to 42 percent women by 2018. Cracking some acrylic nails was all it took, apparently.

(No official word, however, if the event resulted in any cracked eggs.)

Image: Volvo

Volvo also threw their hat in the ring with the “Your Concept Car” (YCC) design, which was designed by a team entirely made up of women. It featured outlandish concept attributes — such as gullwing doors — but it also had a push-button handbrake and console-mounted shifter to free up space in the center console, which are now-ubiquitous design patterns; adjustable ride height, also commonplace today, was integrated for visibility and driver comfort.

The YCC was radically different — and less sexist — than the rest of the “cars for women” that the industry had previously come up with, precisely because it had reasonable goals: offer good visibility, offer ease of ingress, require little maintenance, and be simple to park. A consumer analyst that Volvo consulted with was quoted saying “If you meet the expectations of women, you exceed the expectations of men.” And men and women largely agreed on the features they liked, which were comfort and ease of storage, almost like there isn’t as big a gulf between the sexes as originally thought.

The industry has made some strides forward towards bridging the gender gap in the past decade at long last; roughly 25 percent of industrial design graduates are now women, and the auto industry is beginning to reflect that, with reports from 2013 putting women at roughly 20 percent of GM’s design workforce and 30 percent of BMW’s.

The end result has been more like Volvo’s YCC and a lot less like Dodge’s La Femme; for example, the second-generation Acura NSX’s design was completely headed by Michelle Christensen, who ran Acura’s exterior design department at the time. The NSX — not by any means a “woman’s car” — foretold the future of Acura’s design language (and it didn’t even need an umbrella holder to do so!) Anecdotally, on the writing side of the business, while I’ve had my fair share of events as the only woman attending, I also know a lot more young women entering from nontraditional avenues (such as TikTok and Youtube) that promise to shift car criticism from a solely male pursuit to one with something approaching parity.

The future, in short, is up to us to try to change. In the meantime, I need to ask GM where they found so many size-11 heels.