New Jersey To Sue To Stop New York City Congestion Pricing

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), New York City’s public transit agency is expected to implement a controversial congestion price zone in Manhattan by spring next year. The toll’s primary goal is to reduce traffic and encourage commuters to use public transit. Now, a lawsuit by New Jersey’s government might delay or completely prevent the zone’s implementation.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that the state plans to sue the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) over its approval of the city’s congestion charging plan. According to NJ.com, Murphy believes the agency’s environmental assessment of the proposal was lackluster. The state is requesting that a full review be conducted.

A notable example cites the estimated impact of traffic diverted to the George Washington Bridge to avoid the zone. Drivers would be charged $23 at most for driving a vehicle into an area compromising Manhattan south of 60th Street. The FHWA assessment suggested that no additional mitigation was needed for the potential increase in North Jersey’s air pollution, but New York has proposed funding to offset the health effects in the Bronx on the other side of the bridge.

However, Murphy’s complaints about the congestion charging zone go far beyond the scope of the lawsuit. The Governor has stated that the MTA is using New Jersey commuters to pay for public transit improvements that would not benefit them. He’s correct. NJ Transit and PATH wouldn’t receive revenue from the zone. Instead of attempting to negotiate a revenue-sharing agreement to improve public transit options into the city from the Garden State, he would ideally want the plan scrapped.



Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director at NYC’s Riders Alliance said to NJ.com:

“Governor Murphy is engaging in a cynical ploy to distract from his own gross negligence at the helm of his woefully underfunded and unreliable NJ Transit system and his climate denialism, exemplified by his $10 billion Turnpike expansion planned to worsen traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon emissions in Jersey City.”

Congestion pricing zones have proved to work in cities around the world. London’s congestion charge zone has been in effect for 20 years. An FHWA report states that traffic congestion was reduced by 25 percent in London. Carbon dioxide pollution also dropped by 20 percent in the British capital. Most importantly, average vehicle speeds are up 30 percent.

