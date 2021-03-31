Detroit-Area Jalops: Come Cruise Woodward Avenue On Saturday

Photo : Marshall Farthing

Do you live near Detroit and need some form of socially-distanced interaction with other car people? Are you thrilled with the fact that winter is over? Do you really want to see my brother’s 1966 Ford Mustang? If so, Saturday is your day.

I won’t be driving the postal Jeep shown in the image above, since it is now in the Great Junkyard In The Sky. But, if I can somehow find a master cylinder pushrod bushing for a 1966 Ford Mustang, I’ll be driving a Candy Apple Red steed that has been sitting dormant for nearly a decade!

I’m excited.

If you want in on the cruising, let’s all meet in the Walmart parking lot at 2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084. Wear masks, stay at least six feet from others, try not to secrete too much bile — you know the rules.

I’ll be in that park ing lot at 2 p.m. Hopefully in that Mustang.